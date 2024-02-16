BPL | Twitter reacts as clinical Khulna snap five-match losing streak to hand Dhaka 10th successive defeat
Wayne Parnell ste the tone for a Khulna Tigers victory by scalping three wickets in the powerplay|
Durdanto Dhaka confirmed their wooden spoon in BPL 2024 at Chattogram after extending their losing streak to a record 10 matches after a solitary win in the opener. Khulna Tigers, meanwhile, kept their playoff hopes intact with the NRR boosting victory, chasing down 128 in under 16 overs.
Brief score: KT 131/5 (15.2) [Afif 43*(21), Parvez 40(30); Shoriful 3.2-0-17-2] defeat DRD 128/7 (20) [Mosaddek 26(23), Sukkur 25(26); Mukidul 4-0-18-3] by five wickets
Khulna in response got off to a similarly horrid start, losing both their openers to left-arm quick Shoriful Islam for single-digit scores to spark hopes of an unlikely victory for Durdanto. However, Parvez Hossain Emon and Shai Hope nipped those hopes in the bud by cruising along in a 49-run partnership before Afif Hossain disseminated any doubts with a rapid knock of 43 off just 21 deliveries, ensuring the Tigers emerged victorious with five wickets and 28 balls to spare.
Next powerplay
BPL T20 2024: Match 33 | Khulna Tigers vs Durdanto Dhaka— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) February 16, 2024
Khulna Tigers Power Play: 41/2#BPL | #cricketfans | #BPL2024 pic.twitter.com/Hh3zto2j90
Slight edge
Khulna Tigers will have a slight edge and start as favorites in our match prediction.— Fatima Smith (@FatimaSmit52079) February 16, 2024
📷📷📷
Sign up now:https://t.co/qS5t4HEYss
Join the official Forecasting channel:https://t.co/9yNVldLtIk
📷Sports Betting
📷 Live Casino
📷 Card Games
📷Dice Games
📷 Fishing Games
Bowling unit
bowling unit, they have Wayne Parnell, Luke Wood, Rubel Hossain and Nasum Ahmed. Our prediction is that Khulna Tigers will win this match. JOIN IPLIN AND EXPLORE OUR NEWEST ATTRACTION ✨🤩 ❤️ Signup Bonus :- ₹159 🫠 Min Withdraw :- ₹100 🫶 Wagering :- 5x ( 795RS )— Lakshmi (@_lakshmi99) February 16, 2024
Karachi kings
DURDANTO DHAKA is The KARACHI KINGS OF BPL🤦😂#BPL2024 #FaniWillis #MilanRennes #JareedBBMzansi #INeedU_Cover_OutNow pic.twitter.com/sz6YFf7Vcl— Kamran (@kamranhayderr) February 16, 2024
Ever perform?
Will this ‘Durdanto’ Dhaka ever perform? 💀— Saif Ahmed 🇧🇩 (@saifahmed75) February 16, 2024
Dhaka only managed to score 128/7 in a batting friendly pitch in Chattogram. ❌
Wayne Parnell was exceptional with the ball - 3/19 in 4 overs while Mukidul picked up 3/18. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZhBIldG2hJ
Power play
BPL T20 2024: Match 33 | Khulna Tigers vs Durdanto Dhaka— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) February 16, 2024
Khulna Tigers Power Play: 41/2#BPL | #cricketfans | #BPL2024 pic.twitter.com/Hh3zto2j90
Today's match
🏏⚡️ pic.twitter.com/fQiYICfwoV— Durdanto Dhaka (@DurdantoDhaka) February 16, 2024