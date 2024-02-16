BPL | Twitter reacts as clinical Khulna snap five-match losing streak to hand Dhaka 10th successive defeat

‌Durdanto Dhaka got off to a turgid start after opting to bat first and managed just 18 runs in the first three overs before Wayne Parnell made things worse for the minnows. The Proteas pacer got rid of Mohammad Naim and Saif Hassan on successive deliveries and then dispatched Adam Rossingotn in his next over for 18 to leave Dhaka reeling at 27/3 at the end of the powerplay. Alex Ross and Irfan Sukkur staged a brief recovery with a 35-run stand, managing scores of 25 each, but Mukidul Islam halted their progress in the tracks with a double whammy of his own in the 12th over. Skipper Mossaddek Hussain's 23-ball 26 provided some impetus to the batting side, alongside Chaturanga de Silva's 17-run cameo, but it was only enough to take Dhaka to a subpar total of 127/8 at the end of their 20 overs.