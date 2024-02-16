More Options

BPL | Twitter reacts as clinical Khulna snap five-match losing streak to hand Dhaka 10th successive defeat

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Wayne Parnell ste the tone for a Khulna Tigers victory by scalping three wickets in the powerplay

Durdanto Dhaka confirmed their wooden spoon in BPL 2024 at Chattogram after extending their losing streak to a record 10 matches after a solitary win in the opener. Khulna Tigers, meanwhile, kept their playoff hopes intact with the NRR boosting victory, chasing down 128 in under 16 overs.

Brief score: KT 131/5 (15.2) [Afif 43*(21), Parvez 40(30); Shoriful 3.2-0-17-2] defeat DRD 128/7 (20) [Mosaddek 26(23), Sukkur 25(26); Mukidul 4-0-18-3] by five wickets

‌Durdanto Dhaka got off to a turgid start after opting to bat first and managed just 18 runs in the first three overs before Wayne Parnell made things worse for the minnows. The Proteas pacer got rid of Mohammad Naim and Saif Hassan on successive deliveries and then dispatched Adam Rossingotn in his next over for 18 to leave Dhaka reeling at 27/3 at the end of the powerplay. Alex Ross and Irfan Sukkur staged a brief recovery with a 35-run stand, managing scores of 25 each, but Mukidul Islam halted their progress in the tracks with a double whammy of his own in the 12th over. Skipper Mossaddek Hussain's 23-ball 26 provided some impetus to the batting side, alongside Chaturanga de Silva's 17-run cameo, but it was only enough to take Dhaka to a subpar total of 127/8 at the end of their 20 overs.

Khulna in response got off to a similarly horrid start, losing both their openers to left-arm quick Shoriful Islam for single-digit scores to spark hopes of an unlikely victory for Durdanto. However, Parvez Hossain Emon and Shai Hope nipped those hopes in the bud by cruising along in a 49-run partnership before Afif Hossain disseminated any doubts with a rapid knock of 43 off just 21 deliveries, ensuring the Tigers emerged victorious with five wickets and 28 balls to spare.

