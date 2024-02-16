More Options

BPL | Twitter reacts as raging Mahedi Hasan takes inspiration from partner Shakib to almost smash stumps

BPL | Twitter reacts as raging Mahedi Hasan takes inspiration from partner Shakib to almost smash stumps

140

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Mahedi Hasan avoided a huge controversy after throwing away his wicket

|

BCB

Shakib Al Hasan has garnered a global reputation over his illustrious career for unsportsmanlike conduct and untenable on-field antics, including decimating the stumps twice in one game. Mahedi Hasan nearly followed in his footsteps on Friday in a fit of anger after losing his wicket.

‌Rangpur Riders recovered impressively from a precarious position of 71/4 after 11 overs to post a daunting total of 187/8 on the board against Chattogram Challengers at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. Shakib Al Hasan played a pivotal role in staging the comeback with a boundary-laden 62 off just 39 deliveries and found able support from Mahedi Hasan who struck a memorable 34 at a strike rate of 200. However, when their 68-run stand eventually came to an end in the 17th over, drama ensued with the latter nearly causing a huge controversy.

Bilal Khan tempted Mahedi into going after him with a slower half-tracker midway through his third over and the batter obliged by getting down in his knees before attempting a huge heave. However, the Bangladesh international was fooled by the change in pace as the Kookaburra went through the shot and cleaned him all hands up. Enraged at throwing away his wicket at the crucial death overs juncture, Mahedi immediately got to his feet and turned around his vengeance while preparing a big swipe across the line. However, he decided to bail out just as his bat came close to the stumps, thus avoiding a potential penalty and even a possible ban from the games to come.

Twitterati was quick to compare Mahedi's intense ire with his batting partner Shakib's shenanigans from 2021 when he had kicked the stumps after being denied a LBW decision before proceeding to uproot all three poles and slamming them on the ground an over later.

Full on anger

White ball revolution

Amazing knock

Just amazing

Playing really well

Not a good comparison

Good old days

Back to back

Brilliant

Things changed now

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all