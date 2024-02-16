BPL | Twitter reacts as raging Mahedi Hasan takes inspiration from partner Shakib to almost smash stumps

Bilal Khan tempted Mahedi into going after him with a slower half-tracker midway through his third over and the batter obliged by getting down in his knees before attempting a huge heave. However, the Bangladesh international was fooled by the change in pace as the Kookaburra went through the shot and cleaned him all hands up. Enraged at throwing away his wicket at the crucial death overs juncture, Mahedi immediately got to his feet and turned around his vengeance while preparing a big swipe across the line. However, he decided to bail out just as his bat came close to the stumps, thus avoiding a potential penalty and even a possible ban from the games to come.