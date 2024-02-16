BPL | Twitter reacts as raging Mahedi Hasan takes inspiration from partner Shakib to almost smash stumps
Mahedi Hasan avoided a huge controversy after throwing away his wicket|
BCB
Shakib Al Hasan has garnered a global reputation over his illustrious career for unsportsmanlike conduct and untenable on-field antics, including decimating the stumps twice in one game. Mahedi Hasan nearly followed in his footsteps on Friday in a fit of anger after losing his wicket.
Bilal Khan tempted Mahedi into going after him with a slower half-tracker midway through his third over and the batter obliged by getting down in his knees before attempting a huge heave. However, the Bangladesh international was fooled by the change in pace as the Kookaburra went through the shot and cleaned him all hands up. Enraged at throwing away his wicket at the crucial death overs juncture, Mahedi immediately got to his feet and turned around his vengeance while preparing a big swipe across the line. However, he decided to bail out just as his bat came close to the stumps, thus avoiding a potential penalty and even a possible ban from the games to come.
Twitterati was quick to compare Mahedi's intense ire with his batting partner Shakib's shenanigans from 2021 when he had kicked the stumps after being denied a LBW decision before proceeding to uproot all three poles and slamming them on the ground an over later.
Full on anger
February 16, 2024
White ball revolution
All these players who started this white ball revolution for England used to play in bpl only before Morgan picked them— Dev (@Googly808) February 16, 2024
Amazing knock
Shakib Out After playing an amazing knock of 62.#BPL #BPL24 #BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/MTRYeH739l— Cric Boy (@RA12120116) February 16, 2024
Just amazing
How can you play this shot Shamim?? Just amazing.#BPL2024 #BPL #BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/6YaZSjL0yn— Cric Boy (@RA12120116) February 16, 2024
Playing really well
Started to watch BPL after some days . Shakib Playing really well.#BPL #BPL2024— Cric Boy (@RA12120116) February 16, 2024
Not a good comparison
@JimmyNeesh— nadim Ahmad (@AhmadSixth) February 16, 2024
Is like Chinese products, either to the moon or else till evening only 😂#BPL#Bangladeshpremiereleague#BPL24
Good old days
I remember bpl once had ab de villiers,warner smith,gayle,mccullum,buttler,rashid,narine,russ,pollard,archer,pooran,watson etc— ` (@NPrithibi11) February 16, 2024
Back to back
Shakib Al Hasan scored back to back half centuries in BPL. He scored a half century against Chottogram today.#BPL2024#BPL#ShakibAlHasan #Cricket#Bcb pic.twitter.com/PrH8ndvoDq— Md Ifran Ali Bijoy 🇧🇩 (@IfranAliBijoy20) February 16, 2024
Brilliant
"Shakib Strikes Again: Another Brilliant Half Century from the King!"#BPL #BPL2024 pic.twitter.com/zHavk2RF2X— PSL - Pakistan Super League (@mdshiipu) February 16, 2024
Things changed now
The more shakh Mahedi Hasan has been playing the more I'm liking him. I've never actually liked him but that's changed now #BPL— Jawad (@JawadMS13) February 16, 2024