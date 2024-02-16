IND vs ENG | Duckett domination amidst Ashwin’s 500th scalp as contest hangs in balance
Ashwin became the second Indian to surpass 500 Test wickets|
A lower-order defiance, courtesy of Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Jasprit Bumrah helped India to go past the 400 mark in the first innings. Ben Duckett personified England’s BazBall approach for the nth time with a blazing ton amidst Ashwin’s 500th scalp to keep the contest in balance.
Brief Scores: IND: 445 [Rohit Sharma: 131 (196), Ravindra Jadeja: 112 (225); Mark Wood 4/114] trailed by England: 207/2 [Ben Duckett: 133* (118), Ollie Pope: 39 (55); R Ashwin: 1/37] for 238 runs
Alike the first day of the Test match, India lost a couple of wickets in the first hour of the morning session as nightwatchman Kuldeep Yadav and centurion Ravindra Jadeja were outdone by James Anderson and Joe Root respectively. With the score being 331/7, Ravichandran Ashwin and Dhruv Jurel stood tall against the English bowlers and capitalized on the sucker balls to end the session at 388/7 after 113 overs.
After a couple of dropped chances in the second session, the 77-run eighth-wicket partnership was fragmented as Anderson held on to a fumble to send Ashwin back to the pavilion. Jurel followed suit after four overs to pave the way for a Jasprit Bumrah quickfire cameo that saw some elegant stroke-making against the English spinners to propel India to a score of 445 at the end of the first innings. In reply, England initiated their innings by embracing the Bazball way of batting with Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett summing up 31 runs in six overs at the stroke of Tea.
The opening partnership for England marched at the rate of over six runs per over, courtesy of Ben Duckett’s 39-ball fifty before Crawley became Ashwin’s 500th Test scalp and the score read 89/1. While the southpaw continued his assault, Ollie Pope played second fiddle to glue a 93-run second wicket stand before a successful review from India offered Mohammad Siraj a comeback wicket. The occasional fall of wickets did not bother Ducket as the southpaw single-handedly destroyed the Indian bowlers’ economy with four out of the five conceding at an economy of over five. Eventually, Joe Root joined in on Duckett’s 118-ball 133* onslaught by concluding the day with a four and steering the English scoreboard to 207/2.
From the big man!
500 Test wickets for a one-in-a-million bowler!— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 16, 2024
In AshWIN the SpinNER, there was always a WINNER. 500 wickets is a huge milestone in Test cricket. Congratulations, Champion!#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/Cb48ZJE3XO
Legend
From Chennai to the cricketing cosmos, @ashwinravi99's journey to 500 Test wickets is a saga of grit, guile, and unrivaled skill. A monumental achievement that cements his legacy in the annals of cricketing history.— DK (@DineshKarthik) February 16, 2024
Bravo, Ashwin!#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/R7hNC7QV9M
Phenomenal!
500 wkts in less than 100 Tests is a phenomenal achievement! Congratulations @ashwinravi99 🙌🏽👏🏽 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/lYFmGmIW5n— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 16, 2024
Champion
A champion bowler who never stops to learn. Congratulations @ashwinravi99 on this monumental achievement! Wonderful to see another Indian spinner joining the club.#Ashwin #IndvEng— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) February 16, 2024
Masterclass
.@ashwinravi99's journey to 500 Test wickets is a masterclass in bowling excellence with relentless hard work and extraordinary talent🤌🏾 One of the finest students of the game joins the elite group. Congratulations Ash!👏🏾#Ashwin #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/7Sw5F6V7Rx— Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) February 16, 2024
Special one
#Ashwin not only has 500 while bowling, but also 5 100s when batting.— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) February 16, 2024
No other bowler with 500 wickets has scored even 2 centuries.
Now, that's special.#INDvENG
lol
Rohit Sharma represents whole of Dinda Academy when he says "Jaddu samajh ye T20 hai, idhar No balls allowed nahi" 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cQ4s3aJOGm— Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) February 16, 2024
Scientist for a reason!
The Astronaut goes into orbit. Great performance by a top-class operator to get to Club 500. Well done, @ashwinravi99 #Ashwin500 #IndvsEng pic.twitter.com/pE8oBuWypC— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) February 16, 2024
Wrestled away
Ben Duckett against India in this match: #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/cKgtSxthm1— Johns (@JohnyBravo183) February 16, 2024
True
New rivalry #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/0tp3VWALcM— Vidit⚡ (@Vid_itt) February 15, 2024