IND vs ENG | Twitter in awe as debutant Dhruv Jurel stamps authority with Sehwag-esque charisma
Dhruv Jurel was one of the debutants in the third Test against England|
BCCI
Pinpoint execution at the highest level demands a brave heart with an exquisite skillset and determination. India’s one of the two debutants in the third Test, Dhruv Jurel brought the audience together in awe after an audacious upper-cut against Mark Wood helping the ball travel over the ropes.
Having got off the mark in international cricket after ten dot balls, the wicketkeeper-batter shocked the English cricketers with his audacious intent on the fourth delivery of the 95th over. Wood bent his back for a short ball around the fourth stump line, shaped into the right-hander. Jurel saw that coming and hung back in an attempt at an upper-cut, arching back just enough to get the middle of the bat. The pace of the ball was so good that the ball ricocheted off the willow and traversed over the vacant third-man region for a six.
Transcending domestic brilliance to the international level demands rigorous skill and Jurel did the same with an upper cut that the Twitterverse could relate to Virender Sehwag’s charisma.
What a shot!
Nerveless Jurel 🥶#INDvENG #JioCinemaSports #BazBowled #IDFCFirstBankTestSeries pic.twitter.com/nYn053BM5I— JioCinema (@JioCinema) February 16, 2024
It was good
happiness on Captain Rohit Sharma's face when Dhruv jurel hit first six.— Anvar Khan (@anvarkhan63) February 16, 2024
Dhruv jurel's first six!#DhruvJurel #INDvsENGTest#INDvsENG #INDvENG#RohitSharma𓃵 #RavindraJadeja#SarfarazKhanpic.twitter.com/aZbUeFCiln
1st of many!
First boundary in the international cricket by incredible six 🔥.— Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) February 16, 2024
What a player Dhruv Jurel. pic.twitter.com/zW8FJmU019
Superb
What a way to hit your first six in Test cricket! 🔥— GlobalTrending24 (@GlobalTrendng24) February 16, 2024
Dhruv Jurel showing his class.#DhruvJurel #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/JPaAHw8JbR
Bang!
What a shot by Dhruv Jurel against Mark Wood.— Anvar Khan (@anvarkhan63) February 16, 2024
- His first six on his debut!#DhruvJurel #INDvsENGTest#INDvsENG #SarfarazKhan#RohitSharma𓃵 #RavindraJadejapic.twitter.com/XPr58BXA7j
Nice
What a shot by Dhruv Jurel against Mark Wood.— sports cricket (@cricket_new07) February 16, 2024
- His first six! 🔥#INDvsENGTest#INDvsENG#DhruvJurelpic.twitter.com/aLltMYCrBy
Happy captain
Captain Rohit Sharma Reaction on dhurv jurel six !!#INDvsENGTest pic.twitter.com/jXRj0ghHDo— KrrishnaTweets🚩 (@KAakrosh) February 16, 2024
What a launch
YES JUREL READ MY TWEET 🔥 A SIX AGAINST MARK WOOD. Dhruv Jurel launches himself on international stage in a brilliant fashion. He is going places ❤️ https://t.co/gsLnWOtC9S pic.twitter.com/0WauBRjMJb— Aman (@CricketSatire) February 16, 2024
Brilliant
What a shot by Dhruv Jurel against Mark Wood.— GlobalTrending24 (@GlobalTrendng24) February 16, 2024
- His first six! 🔥#INDvsENGTest#INDvsENG#DhruvJurel pic.twitter.com/wH4X4LnkU2
Welcome
Ramp shot for six..welcome to Test cricket Dhruv Jurel.— Anuj Nitin Prabhu (@APTalksCricket) February 16, 2024