‌IND vs ENG | Twitter in awe as debutant Dhruv Jurel stamps authority with Sehwag-esque charisma 





Like Day 1, India suffered early jitters on Day 2 of the Rajkot Test after losing Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja in the first hour of the morning. As the English bowlers made things tight for the Indian batters, new batter Jurel unleashed his batting craftwork after a watchful start by perfecting an uppercut against the sheer pace of Mark Wood.

Having got off the mark in international cricket after ten dot balls, the wicketkeeper-batter shocked the English cricketers with his audacious intent on the fourth delivery of the 95th over. Wood bent his back for a short ball around the fourth stump line, shaped into the right-hander. Jurel saw that coming and hung back in an attempt at an upper-cut, arching back just enough to get the middle of the bat. The pace of the ball was so good that the ball ricocheted off the willow and traversed over the vacant third-man region for a six.

Transcending domestic brilliance to the international level demands rigorous skill and Jurel did the same with an upper cut that the Twitterverse could relate to Virender Sehwag’s charisma.

What a shot!

It was good

1st of many!

First boundary in the international cricket by incredible six 🔥.



What a player Dhruv Jurel. pic.twitter.com/zW8FJmU019 — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) February 16, 2024

Superb

What a way to hit your first six in Test cricket! 🔥



Dhruv Jurel showing his class.#DhruvJurel #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/JPaAHw8JbR — GlobalTrending24 (@GlobalTrendng24) February 16, 2024

Bang!

Nice

Happy captain

Captain Rohit Sharma Reaction on dhurv jurel six !!#INDvsENGTest pic.twitter.com/jXRj0ghHDo — KrrishnaTweets🚩 (@KAakrosh) February 16, 2024

What a launch

YES JUREL READ MY TWEET 🔥 A SIX AGAINST MARK WOOD. Dhruv Jurel launches himself on international stage in a brilliant fashion. He is going places ❤️ https://t.co/gsLnWOtC9S pic.twitter.com/0WauBRjMJb — Aman (@CricketSatire) February 16, 2024

Brilliant

Welcome