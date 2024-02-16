IND vs ENG | Twitter in splits after Rohit Sharma personifies ‘Lazy elegance’ with fancy DRS referral
Sport is synonymous with entertainment but not always the amusement comes on a lighter note. Amidst the competitive battle between India and England in the third Test at Rajkot, Rohit Sharma’s fancy way of opting for a review on Day 2 triggered the cricket fans into laugh and gags.
In reply to India’s first innings total of 445, the Three Lions got off to a blistering start, courtesy of Ben Duckett’s swashbuckling century paving the way for 207 runs in 35 overs. However, a unique incident stole the show when Duckett survived a lbw scare following Rohit Sharma’s expression to send the decision upstairs with a fancy gesture.
On the third ball of the 35th over Ravichandran Ashwin tossed the red cherry on a fuller length region at the leg stump line that gripped on the surface and turned away from the left-hander. Duckett was drawn on the front foot for defense but got beaten on the outside edge and incurred a thud at the back pad. The ball deflected off the thigh towards Rohit Sharma at first slip who then dived forward in an attempt to grasp the ball.
Although the Indian captain failed to grab the ball, he heard cries over LBW from the surrounding teammates and decided to review in a charismatic manner. The Mumbaikar was lying in the freefall position with his body’s balance on the stomach and did not hesitate to opt for the review without getting up on his feet. Despite the TV umpire verdict remaining not out due to the ball pitching outside the leg stump, the Twitterverse was more into comparing Rohit Sharma’s act and quote “lazy elegance.”
#IndvEng REVIEW LOST!!— Anurag Sinha (@anuragsinha1992) February 16, 2024
Rohit signalled for DRS while lying on the grass because he also went for the catch...
In the end.. DUCKETT still batting pic.twitter.com/jawWbZSJEV
Rohit Sharma takes DRS from lying on the ground 💀 #INDvsENG #ENGvIND #RohitSharma #Cricket #crickettwitter #IndianCricketTeam #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/8A89uXx6EW— Cricket_Imagination (Parody) (@U_Cricket01) February 16, 2024
Rohit Sharma takes DRS from lying on the ground 💀 Rohit be like - Drs Lelo me Aram kar leta hu 😂Rohit Swag😉 pic.twitter.com/BiBmRA7EXQ— 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵🥂 (@rushiii_12) February 16, 2024
Rohit Bhai Lete Lete DRS le rahe hain 😂 Bhai ne uthna bhi jaruri nhi smjha 😂🎉#INDvsENG— Jetha Lal (@KingJetha) February 16, 2024
Rohit Sharma operating DRS again I see— Matty (@mattylufc_) February 16, 2024
Rohit Sharma and gill are enjoying the batting of bumrah. #RohitSharma #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/dampDKzeFJ— Hitman (@manishG11588209) February 16, 2024
Rohit sharma to jay shah be like #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/ZgWVbDNBtG— Arora Saab Lakshdweep (@Arora_Saabji) February 16, 2024
Without Him Cricket is Boring 😻— Rajeshhhhh🤐 (@johnholick) February 16, 2024
Biggest Entertainer #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/vL0vDpyF58
The cutest creature on this planet!😫❤️— Mr Cricket (@KohliFan50) February 16, 2024
He is such a character!#RohitSharma #INDvsENG#INDvsENGTest #Ashwin500 pic.twitter.com/M5pQO9NYFx