IND vs ENG | Twitter laughs as Rohit curses Jadeja for not replicating IPL success in Tests

In the 31st over of England's innings in what turned out to be Jadeja's final throes for the day, the veteran delivered a front-foot no-ball on the third ball and had to redo his effort. However, a ball later, Jadeja replicated the error and Rohit did not spare his lieutenant this time around. He was caught hollering on the stump-mic about how the spinner never oversteps the mark while bowling in the Indian Premier League before hilariously instructing the 35-year-old to pretend as if this was a T20 game and every no-ball would lead to dire consequences. As it turned out, Ben Duckett was the one that took his message to heart and walloped a six off the next delivery as if it were a free hit.