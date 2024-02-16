More Options

IND vs ENG | Twitter laughs as Rohit curses Jadeja for not replicating IPL success in Tests

IND vs ENG | Twitter laughs as Rohit curses Jadeja for not replicating IPL success in Tests

4177

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Amidst Bazballian chaos, the Indian team engineered several amusing moments in the field in Rajkot

|

BCCI

The Chennai and Mumbai rivalry has become the standard bearer in modern franchise cricket and Rohit Sharma added an amusing footnote to it in Rajkot. After Ravindra Jadeja bowled successive no balls, the skipper was quick to taunt the spinner by asking him to channel his CSK spirit.

England blitzed their way past 200 for the loss of just two wickets on Day 2 of the third Test after bowling out India for 445 in the second session. While none of the five Indian bowlers barring Jasprit Bumrah could maintain an economy under five, Ravindra Jadeja was by far the most expensive of the lot and was smashed for 33 runs in his four overs. However, conceding frequent boundaries were not the only concern for the left-arm spinner as he overstepped the mark in his delivery stride on several occasions, eventually drawing the ire of skipper Rohit Sharma.

In the 31st over of England's innings in what turned out to be Jadeja's final throes for the day, the veteran delivered a front-foot no-ball on the third ball and had to redo his effort. However, a ball later, Jadeja replicated the error and Rohit did not spare his lieutenant this time around. He was caught hollering on the stump-mic about how the spinner never oversteps the mark while bowling in the Indian Premier League before hilariously instructing the 35-year-old to pretend as if this was a T20 game and every no-ball would lead to dire consequences. As it turned out, Ben Duckett was the one that took his message to heart and walloped a six off the next delivery as if it were a free hit.

Twitter was thoroughly amused by the sequence of events and took to social media to express their reactions.  

Listen to this!

Damn funny

LOL

Can't stop laughing

Duckett heard it!

All smiles

No more no balls

Taunts!

Haha!

Duckett heard T20 and played like T20

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all