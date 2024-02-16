IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts to Bumrah switching to Bazball mode by taking English spinners to cleaners
Jasprit Bumrah played a cameo lower down the order in the first innings|
The ever-evolving game of cricket has seen various transitions in the way it's played and these changes often influence an individual for the good. The latest trend of Bazball saw Jasprit Bumrah as its ambassador when the tailender smacked the English spinners for fun in the first innings.
Despite early stutters in the morning session of Day 2 in the third Test between India and England, a 77-run eighth wicket partnership between Ravichandran Ashwin and Dhruv Jurel helped India get past the 400 runs mark. When the former got out, Bumrah entered the fray and manufactured his own version of attacking play with the bat by taking the spinners to the cleaners.
On the second delivery of the 127th over, Tom Hartley sprayed a tossed-up delivery at the off stump. Bumrah judged the length early and lunged forward to reach the pitch of the ball and produced an agricultural heave to help the ball swirl over the ropes past wide of long-on region.
In the following over, the Gujarat-bred cricketer showed glimpses of his evolved batting after clearing mid-on with a lofted stroke against Rehan Ahmed. Bumrah followed it up by judging a googly and executing a lofted drive over cover, personifying elegance in his way. Witnessing the classy stroke play from India’s no. 10, the Twitterverse took to social in praise of the 30-year-old.
Boom Boom!
💥 goes Bumrah, this time with the BAT 🤩#INDvENG #JioCinemaSports #BazBowled #IDFCFirstBankTestSerie pic.twitter.com/zq1VB1vmZw— JioCinema (@JioCinema) February 16, 2024
He enjoyed it!
Smile on Captain Rohit Sharma's face when Jasprit Bumrah hit six 🔥😂. pic.twitter.com/FgGxcQ3Q5H— Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) February 16, 2024
LOL
bumrah just hit a six and then there was someone who went for a duck😹😹— zahana🕷️ (@77ftw_) February 16, 2024
Banged!
#IndvEng There he goes..— Anurag Sinha (@anuragsinha1992) February 16, 2024
And There it is... SIX Runs..
Super shot by Bumrah against Hartley pic.twitter.com/bRuwKlOT9b
Wow!
Bumrah scored a six and two fours 🥶🥶💥— Dhiyanesh 𝕏 (@Shubrat__1877) February 16, 2024
Yup
Jasprit Bumrah breaks the shackles with a six 🔥— CRICKET FAN (@Rishi174911) February 16, 2024
Need 2-3 more sixes like this Bumrah paji 🤌#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/A4DTkZ20GI
Smashed
Bumrah six 😂🔥— VK45💔 (@sportslovervk45) February 16, 2024
Superb
What a six, Bumrah!!!🤩— Ritesh 🪂 (@Ritesh_7l) February 16, 2024
Just wow!
Bumrah hitted a six wow 🤯#INDvsENGTest #INDvsENG— Spidey_ToT-Em (@SpideyToTEm) February 16, 2024
Not at all!
Six from Bumrah's bat , wasn't expecting that .#INDvsENGTest #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/99Wd35SFlN— Cric Boy (@RA12120116) February 16, 2024