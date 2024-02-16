IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts to Bumrah switching to Bazball mode by taking Hartley to cleaners
February 16, 2024
Damn funny
Funny Conversation 😄— Arrow (@ILeshRatho36647) February 16, 2024
After the 2nd no-ball from Jadeja -Rohit was heard telling in Hindi - "arey Jaddu, ye T20 nahi hain, yahaan no-ball allowed nahi hain"😂#INDvsENG #INDvsENGTest #Jadeja #RohitSharma #Ashwin #SarfarazKhan #Benduckett
LOL
After the 2nd no-ball from Jadeja in that over, Rohit was heard telling in Hindi - "arey Jaddu, ye T20 nahi hain, yahaan no-ball allowed nahi hain" all this with a smile; translation - Jaddu this is not T20, you are not allowed to bowl no-balls here.#INDvsENG #Jadeja #Rohit— Charran (@Charran189) February 16, 2024
Can't stop laughing
Jadeja bowls 2nd no-ball in the over.— 𝕯𝖗.♏𝖆𝖓𝖙𝖍𝖆𝖓 (@Manthansinh_) February 16, 2024
Rohit : Are Jaddu,ye t20 nahi hai.Yaha no-ball allowed nahi hai 😂😂😂#INDvsENG
Duckett heard it!
Rohit Sharma after Jadeja bowl 2 No balls in the same over : "Saala IPL mein to daalta nhi hai yaha itne no-ball daal raha hai"— Crypto Cricketer (@cricketcoast) February 16, 2024
Then, Rohit to Jadeja: T20 samajh, No Ball allowed nahi hai.
Duckett next ball: Hit 6 🤣🤣#INDvsENG
All smiles
After the 2nd no-ball from Jadeja in that over, Rohit was heard telling in Hindi - "arey Jaddu, ye T20 nahin hain, yahaan no-ball allowed nahi hain" all this with a smile#INDvsENG #MunawarFaruqui #MannaraChopra #MunAra— Ragnar Johnson (@11fanzy) February 16, 2024
No more no balls
Rohit Sharma said, "Yaar Jadu no ball mat daal, aisa samjh ke daal jaise T20 game hai".— Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) February 16, 2024
(Bro Jadeja, don't bowl no balls, bowl as if it's a T20 game). pic.twitter.com/IkhdsLc7M2
Taunts!
Did Rohit just taunted jadeja,— Sanket Jha (@sanketjhaaa) February 16, 2024
Said "saala IPL mei toh ek bhi no ball daalta nai hai" 😭😂 man he's my favourite behind the stumps(from the slip)
Haha!
Rohit Sharma to Jadeja " Samajh KY T20 Hy , no ball allow nahi Hy ." 😂#INDvENG #INDvsENGTest pic.twitter.com/QDGX1822iP— Cric Boy (@RA12120116) February 16, 2024
Duckett heard T20 and played like T20
rohit : ipl me dalta nhi h idhar daal rha (on no balls) t20 samaj no ball allowed nhi h ..— Darkest Shade of Grey (@dgbjm99) February 16, 2024
Jadeja: gets hit for six next ball like he does in IPL🤣🤣🤣#INDvsENG#INDvsENGTest