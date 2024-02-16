IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts to gentlemanly English ensuring memorable debut for Jurel with fielding blunders
Ben Stokes dropped Dhruv Jurel on his 100th Test match|
Cricket, a game that originated on English shores, is famously regarded as the Gentleman’s game. But the English duo of Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope seem to have taken the moniker to heart as the captain and vice-captain duo both dropped debutant Dhruv Jurel in Rajkot to provide him a memorable outing.
Despite the fall of a couple of wickets in the morning session on Day 2 of the third Test between India and England, Ravichandran Ashwin and Dhruv Jurel steadied the ship for the Indian side to take them past the 400 runs mark. Although the road was smooth, it eased up to a greater extent after Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope made gross blunders in the field to offer Jurel survivals.
It was before the fifth ball of the 115th over that the first slip was shifted to leg slip with two close-in fielders at extra cover and mid-wicket. Tom Hartley dropped the length short and wide outside the off stump with the ball turning away from the debutant. Jurel rocked back for the pull and found Ollie Pope dropping a regulation sitter at mid-wicket. While Ben Stokes was disappointed with that put down from his deputy, the Three Lions skipper went on to replicate a similar act after just 19 deliveries.
On the final ball of the 118th over, Mark Wood varied his length by dishing a full-pitch delivery at the leg stump line, and the batter squared up for the flick. Eventually, the ball ricocheted off the bat towards leg slip where Ben Stokes dropped another catch. Although the ball came at a good pace towards the Durham star, the ball thudded straight into his palm, and hence the catch could’ve been taken. Seeing the gentlemen of cricket be so ‘gentle’ at the debutant, the Twitterverse could not shy away from scribbling their views.
