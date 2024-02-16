‌IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts to gentlemanly English ensuring memorable debut for Jurel with fielding blunders

On the final ball of the 118th over, Mark Wood varied his length by dishing a full-pitch delivery at the leg stump line, and the batter squared up for the flick. Eventually, the ball ricocheted off the bat towards leg slip where Ben Stokes dropped another catch. Although the ball came at a good pace towards the Durham star, the ball thudded straight into his palm, and hence the catch could’ve been taken. Seeing the gentlemen of cricket be so ‘gentle’ at the debutant, the Twitterverse could not shy away from scribbling their views.