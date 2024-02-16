IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts to stubborn Ashwin's verbal debate with umpire over unwelcoming penalty

Ravindra Jadeja was warned the last day after stepping on the danger zone of the pitch and as per the laws, an individual’s warning meant that the whole team was cautioned. And Ashwin making the same mistake on behalf of his team meant that England would start their innings at 5 runs. Although Ashwin was unhappy with the decision he had not other choice but to go back to his batting stride and face the next delivery, thereby sending the Twitterverse into a frenzy.