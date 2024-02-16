IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts to stubborn Ashwin's verbal debate with umpire over unwelcoming penalty
Controversies in cricket are not new and it cooks even better with the perfect ingredients. Ravichandran Ashwin and laws in cricket are some of the best entities for debates and this time even the umpire was indulged in Rajkot when the former denied allegations of stepping on the danger area.
Despite losing a couple of wickets in the morning session of the second day of the Third Test, Ashwin and Dhruv Jurel hold the fort for the Men in Blue on a batting-friendly surface. Amidst the bowlers toiling, an unlikely incident took centerstage governing Ashwin, umpire Joe Wilson, and the laws of penalty in cricket.
On the third ball of the 102nd over, Rehan Ahmed bowled a fuller delivery outside the off stump that Ashwin drove to Ben Duckett near covers. However, what followed next was dramatic as the right-handed batter followed the stroke with a few steps down the strip. The umpire observed that the Tamil Nadu-born stepped on the danger area of the pitch (often marked in red during broadcast graphics).
Soon after, the spinning all-rounder was seen strolling towards umpire Wilson and indulged in an intense conversation that looked more like an argument. Subsequently, the official touched his left shoulder with his right hand, a gesture made to signal five penalty runs.
As per MCC laws 41.11, the protected area is defined as that area of the pitch contained within a rectangle bounded at each end by imaginary lines parallel to the popping creases and 5 ft/1.52 m in front of each, and on the sides by imaginary lines, one each side of the imaginary line joining the centres of the two middle stumps, each parallel to it and 1 ft/30.48 cm from it.
Ravindra Jadeja was warned the last day after stepping on the danger zone of the pitch and as per the laws, an individual’s warning meant that the whole team was cautioned. And Ashwin making the same mistake on behalf of his team meant that England would start their innings at 5 runs. Although Ashwin was unhappy with the decision he had not other choice but to go back to his batting stride and face the next delivery, thereby sending the Twitterverse into a frenzy.
MCC Law 41.14 states: If the striker enters the protected area in playing or playing at the ball, he/she must move from it immediately thereafter. A batter will be deemed to be causing avoidable damage if either umpire considers that his/her presence on the pitch is without reasonable cause.
February 16, 2024
Ashwin running in middle of pitch and then arguing why penalty of 5 runs given— Virarsh (@Cheeku218) February 16, 2024
Ashwin is warned by umpire Joel Wilson for running on the middle of the pitch. Ashwin goes to the ump to have a word. And Wilson signals for 5 penalty runs. England will start their innings at 5/0. pic.twitter.com/MpHnuTu6sx— CRIC.HARI (@HKhurdra72916) February 16, 2024
Ashwin about to Mankad the umpire and get his 500th wicket in next innings for those 5 penalty runs— Div🦁 (@div_yumm) February 16, 2024
Now then, England awarded 5 penalty runs, they'll start at 5/0 as umpire Wilson thinks Ashwin ran on the pitch!#CricketTwitter #INDvsENG— Pranav Nair (@leg_gully) February 16, 2024
Ashwin was running in danger are and Umpire given 5 penalty runs..— Satya Prakash (@Satya_Prakash08) February 16, 2024
England awarded 5 runs without facing a ball due to India's penalty for running on the pitch. 🏏🔥#INDvENG #INDvsENGTest #ashwin #Jurel pic.twitter.com/3nqBwe4suj— कवि: आलोक “अज्ञात” नौटियाल (@alokntyl) February 16, 2024
5 Penalty runs deducted from Indian Total as Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin both found guilty running mid-pitch.#INDvsENGTest #INDvsENG— The Cricketer (@the_cricketer21) February 16, 2024
First Jadeja and now Ashwin, Five penalty runs for England, now England will start their innings from 5/0 🔥#INDvENG— VK45💔 (@sportslovervk45) February 16, 2024
This 5 penalty runs thing should fire Ashwin up to bat longer and longer— Raghava (@belongs2raghu) February 16, 2024