IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts to stubborn Ashwin's verbal debate with umpire over unwelcoming penalty

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Controversies in cricket are not new and it cooks even better with the perfect ingredients. Ravichandran Ashwin and laws in cricket are some of the best entities for debates and this time even the umpire was indulged in Rajkot when the former denied allegations of stepping on the danger area.

Despite losing a couple of wickets in the morning session of the second day of the Third Test, Ashwin and Dhruv Jurel hold the fort for the Men in Blue on a batting-friendly surface. Amidst the bowlers toiling, an unlikely incident took centerstage governing Ashwin, umpire Joe Wilson, and the laws of penalty in cricket. 

On the third ball of the 102nd over, Rehan Ahmed bowled a fuller delivery outside the off stump that Ashwin drove to Ben Duckett near covers. However, what followed next was dramatic as the right-handed batter followed the stroke with a few steps down the strip. The umpire observed that the Tamil Nadu-born stepped on the danger area of the pitch (often marked in red during broadcast graphics).

Soon after, the spinning all-rounder was seen strolling towards umpire Wilson and indulged in an intense conversation that looked more like an argument. Subsequently, the official touched his left shoulder with his right hand, a gesture made to signal five penalty runs. 

As per MCC laws 41.11, the protected area is defined as that area of the pitch contained within a rectangle bounded at each end by imaginary lines parallel to the popping creases and 5 ft/1.52 m in front of each, and on the sides by imaginary lines, one each side of the imaginary line joining the centres of the two middle stumps, each parallel to it and 1 ft/30.48 cm from it.

Ravindra Jadeja was warned the last day after stepping on the danger zone of the pitch and as per the laws, an individual’s warning meant that the whole team was cautioned. And Ashwin making the same mistake on behalf of his team meant that England would start their innings at 5 runs. Although Ashwin was unhappy with the decision he had not other choice but to go back to his batting stride and face the next delivery, thereby sending the Twitterverse into a frenzy.

MCC Law 41.14 states: If the striker enters the protected area in playing or playing at the ball, he/she must move from it immediately thereafter. A batter will be deemed to be causing avoidable damage if either umpire considers that his/her presence on the pitch is without reasonable cause.

