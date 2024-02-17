BPL 2024 I Twitter reacts as Keshav Maharaj's desperate bid to prevent boundary triggers painful somersault
It is only through labour and painful effort that we move on to better things and contribute. Fortune Barishal’s Keshav Maharaj showed exemplary skill and a valiant effort to stop a boundary off Sylhet Strikers batter Benny Howell resulted in an injury in the crucial encounter in Chattogram.
In the 18th over bowled by Khaled Ahmed, Howell slammed the ball towards extra cover and aimed for a boundary. Maharaj who was stationed in the extra cover, saw the ball approaching and dived towards his left and stopped the ball. Regrettably, Maharaj's attempt to dive led to a loss of balance, causing him to hit his head on the ground and sustain an injury. Maharaj looked in pain after a mini somersault which indeed showed his great reflex while saving a boundary. Meanwhile, Barishal's Ahmad Shazad rushed to Maharaj's side as he was still in pain, offering a comforting pat on the back while the Barishal physiotherapist attended to Maharaj's injury.
The Twitterverse lauded Maharaj’s relentless efforts and took to social media to pour out their emotion.
keshav maharaj biopic loading anukunta— gdj (@_gdj_05) February 16, 2024
ye K Mayers ko achank se kya hogya? 😂#BPL— Mudassir (@ig__iRex) February 17, 2024
Looking at Bangladesh 🇧🇩 Premier League Market be like :-— Noname Squad (@noname122122) February 17, 2024
Paithiyam a evan ( Is he a Mental ). #Bpl #cricket #GamblingCommunity pic.twitter.com/4MOxkJcZ8G
Keshav Maharaj effort🤡— Jas Pope (@jas_pope93438) February 17, 2024
Bangladesh Premier League 2024🇧🇩🏏 pic.twitter.com/nX9ZNrAQdL— Ha Ru N (@HaRuN89100423) February 17, 2024