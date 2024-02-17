More Options

BPL 2024 I Twitter reacts as Keshav Maharaj's desperate bid to prevent boundary triggers painful somersault

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

It is only through labour and painful effort that we move on to better things and contribute. Fortune Barishal’s Keshav Maharaj showed exemplary skill and a valiant effort to stop a boundary off Sylhet Strikers batter Benny Howell resulted in an injury in the crucial encounter in Chattogram.

‌Chasing a total of 184 runs, the Sylhet Strikers had a terrible beginning losing two wickets in the first over. The Sylhet top and middle collapsed with half of their team departing with the scorecard at 35/5 in just 7.2 overs. Despite the challenge, Ariful Haque and Benny Howell endeavoured to set the stage for the Strikers to secure a victory. Meanwhile, the Barishal team displayed intense fervour on the field, notably exemplified by South Africa's Keshav Maharaj who put his 100% while saving a boundary.

In the 18th over bowled by Khaled Ahmed, Howell slammed the ball towards extra cover and aimed for a boundary. Maharaj who was stationed in the extra cover, saw the ball approaching and dived towards his left and stopped the ball. Regrettably, Maharaj's attempt to dive led to a loss of balance, causing him to hit his head on the ground and sustain an injury. Maharaj looked in pain after a mini somersault which indeed showed his great reflex while saving a boundary. Meanwhile, Barishal's Ahmad Shazad rushed to Maharaj's side as he was still in pain, offering a comforting pat on the back while the Barishal physiotherapist attended to Maharaj's injury.

The Twitterverse lauded Maharaj’s relentless efforts and took to social media to pour out their emotion. 

