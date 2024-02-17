BPL 2024 I Twitter reacts as Keshav Maharaj's desperate bid to prevent boundary triggers painful somersault

In the 18th over bowled by Khaled Ahmed, Howell slammed the ball towards extra cover and aimed for a boundary. Maharaj who was stationed in the extra cover, saw the ball approaching and dived towards his left and stopped the ball. Regrettably, Maharaj's attempt to dive led to a loss of balance, causing him to hit his head on the ground and sustain an injury. Maharaj looked in pain after a mini somersault which indeed showed his great reflex while saving a boundary. Meanwhile, Barishal's Ahmad Shazad rushed to Maharaj's side as he was still in pain, offering a comforting pat on the back while the Barishal physiotherapist attended to Maharaj's injury.