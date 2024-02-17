BPL 2024 | Twitter astonished by acrobatic Soumya Sarkar's flawless reflex in pulling off screamer
A player’s exertion can depend on how much you are willing to give your best. Soumya Sarkar’s incredible athleticism enthralled social media with his splendid blinder scalping the wicket of Najmul Hossain Shanto as Fortune Barishal got into a commanding position in the crucial encounter.
It was Mayers' third ball off the first over which saw Sarkar get a thick outside edge with an impressive full-length ball. Shanto wanted to drive it forward and the ball resulted in a thick edge which speedily moved towards the second slip. Sarkar was positioned strategically a bit wide off the first slip, extended his left hand, and grabbed the catch by maintaining good body poise. A pumped-up Sarkar was filled with excitement as the Barishal contingent lauded Sarkar’s incredible effort.
The Twitterverse was awestruck by Sarkar’s effort and took to social media to laud him
