BPL 2024 | Twitter astonished by acrobatic Soumya Sarkar's flawless reflex in pulling off screamer

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

A player’s exertion can depend on how much you are willing to give your best. Soumya Sarkar’s incredible athleticism enthralled social media with his splendid blinder scalping the wicket of Najmul Hossain Shanto as Fortune Barishal got into a commanding position in the crucial encounter.

‌Fortune Barishal continued their sensational form as they chose to bat first on a batting-friendly pitch at Chattogram. Their batting unit scored a strong total of 183/6 with Mushfiqur Rahim (52)  and Kyle Mayers (48) scoring in bulk. The latter showcased brilliance with the bat, and now it was his moment to display his skills with the ball. Chasing the target of 184 runs, the Sylhet Strikers underwent a terrible start as the Caribbean all-rounder dismissed Harry Tector. However, the focus swiftly turned to Soumya Sarkar in the next delivery, as he grabbed a remarkable catch, dismissing recently elected Bangladesh National Team captain Najmul Hussain Shanto.

It was Mayers' third ball off the first over which saw Sarkar get a thick outside edge with an impressive full-length ball. Shanto wanted to drive it forward and the ball resulted in a thick edge which speedily moved towards the second slip. Sarkar was positioned strategically a bit wide off the first slip, extended his left hand, and grabbed the catch by maintaining good body poise. A pumped-up Sarkar was filled with excitement as the Barishal contingent lauded Sarkar’s incredible effort. 

The Twitterverse was awestruck by Sarkar’s effort and took to social media to laud him

