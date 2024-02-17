BPL 2024 | Twitter astonished by acrobatic Soumya Sarkar's flawless reflex in pulling off screamer

‌Fortune Barishal continued their sensational form as they chose to bat first on a batting-friendly pitch at Chattogram. Their batting unit scored a strong total of 183/6 with Mushfiqur Rahim (52) and Kyle Mayers (48) scoring in bulk. The latter showcased brilliance with the bat, and now it was his moment to display his skills with the ball. Chasing the target of 184 runs, the Sylhet Strikers underwent a terrible start as the Caribbean all-rounder dismissed Harry Tector. However, the focus swiftly turned to Soumya Sarkar in the next delivery, as he grabbed a remarkable catch, dismissing recently elected Bangladesh National Team captain Najmul Hussain Shanto.