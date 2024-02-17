ILT20 | Twitter stunned as Andre Fletcher effortlessly smashes colossal 'no look six' for 110 meters

‌Opting to bowl first did not pan out well for the Dubai Capitals as MI Emirates openers Muhammed Waseem and Kusal Perera were off to a flying start scoring 72/0 at the end of the powerplay. The duo hammered the Dubai Capitals bowlers until the seventh over as Zahir Khan broke the opening partnership of 77 runs. The onus was now on Andre Fletcher who had a disappointing tournament with the highest score of 45 runs. To prove big at the finals, Fletcher looked brilliant as he came into bat with high hopes to take his side to a solid total. He brought his half-century in style blending with a humongous ‘no look six’.