ILT20 | Twitter stunned as Andre Fletcher effortlessly smashes colossal 'no look six' for 110 meters

Nothing is more special for a batter than delivering an exceptional performance on the grandest stage, particularly in the final match of a tournament. MI Emirates' Andre Fletcher achieved something remarkable by launching a 110-meter six without even casting a glance at the ball.

‌Opting to bowl first did not pan out well for the Dubai Capitals as MI Emirates openers Muhammed Waseem and Kusal Perera were off to a flying start scoring 72/0 at the end of the powerplay. The duo hammered the Dubai Capitals bowlers until the seventh over as Zahir Khan broke the opening partnership of 77 runs. The onus was now on Andre Fletcher who had a disappointing tournament with the highest score of 45 runs. To prove big at the finals, Fletcher looked brilliant as he came into bat with high hopes to take his side to a solid total. He brought his half-century in style blending with a humongous ‘no look six’.

On the last ball of the 16th over, Scoot Kuggeleijn bowled a full-length delivery anticipating Fletcher to drive it. But Fletcher briskly made room through his front leg and smashed it for a six-over long-on. The ball travelled for 110 metres as Fletcher recreated his typical ‘no look’ style shot. Following the six, Fletcher was observed locking eyes with Kuggeleijn and later broke into a grin to celebrate the impressive shot.

The Twitterverse was in awe witnessing the mammoth six and took to social media to pour their emotions. 

