ILT20 | Twitter stunned as Andre Fletcher effortlessly smashes colossal 'no look six' for 110 meters
Nothing is more special for a batter than delivering an exceptional performance on the grandest stage, particularly in the final match of a tournament. MI Emirates' Andre Fletcher achieved something remarkable by launching a 110-meter six without even casting a glance at the ball.
On the last ball of the 16th over, Scoot Kuggeleijn bowled a full-length delivery anticipating Fletcher to drive it. But Fletcher briskly made room through his front leg and smashed it for a six-over long-on. The ball travelled for 110 metres as Fletcher recreated his typical ‘no look’ style shot. Following the six, Fletcher was observed locking eyes with Kuggeleijn and later broke into a grin to celebrate the impressive shot.
The Twitterverse was in awe witnessing the mammoth six and took to social media to pour their emotions.
February 17, 2024
Sorry spiceman I was wrong about you— Sam (@samking1406) February 17, 2024
Brilliant 50 by Andre Fletcher 🫡@MIEmirates pic.twitter.com/wJCMQuDqjx
Half Century Andre Fletcher in just 34 balls 💥#MIEmirates pic.twitter.com/hXE3grZJPW— 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) February 17, 2024
Short of Tournament.! Andre Fletcher.💥💥 #ILT20 #DPWorldT20 #Nawalny #LoveIsBlind #ILT20Final pic.twitter.com/RocWujVXxs— Mehedi Hasan Opu (@____a_p_u____) February 17, 2024
Andre Fletcher is nothing but test cricket ka Andre Russell— Sam (@samking1406) February 17, 2024
Andre Fletcher test player hai kya?— RoHITMAN79 (@ImRoMI45) February 17, 2024
Andre Fletcher fifty off 34 balls, started slowly, but then made up, from hitting spinners to fast bowlers for the sixes in his Caribbean style and holding the pose. Perfect execution on the night of final.— Ali Sajawal (@AliSaja25116369) February 17, 2024
Andre Fletcher trying his level best to secure a place in the West Indies test team.#ILT20 #LoveIsBlind #Russia #Navalny #INDvENG #MelbourneTSTheErasTour #MIEvDC— XEST (@im_Ark167) February 17, 2024
Andre Fletcher's sixes are a real entertainment to watch!— Souvik 45© (@SouvikPurkaya16) February 17, 2024