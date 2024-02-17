IND vs ENG | Ashwin withdraws from Rajkot Test due to unavoidable family emergency
R Ashwin withdrew from the remainder of the third Test due to family emergency|
Hours following his historic feat of 500th Test scalp, Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin withdrew from the India squad of the England Test series due to an unavoidable family emergency. This means the 37-year-old may not be able to participate in the remaining three days of the Rajkot Test.
The BCCI extended its heartfelt support to Ashwin and stated, “The health and well-being of the players and their loved ones are of utmost importance. The Board requests respect for the privacy of Ashwin and his family as they navigate through this challenging time… Team India appreciates the understanding and empathy of the fans and media during this sensitive period.”
This further adds to the list of unavailability in the ongoing series with Virat Kohli unavailable due to personal reasons, KL Rahul missed the second and third Test due to a quadriceps injury, and Ravindra Jadeja earlier suffering a hamstring injury and missed the second game. Also, Harry Brook withdrew from the series owing to personal reasons and Jack Leach was ruled out of the series due to a knee injury.
Abiding by the MCC Laws, India could field a substitute for Ashwin who could only field or keep (taking permission of officials). This means the hosts will march onto the remaining three days with ten batters and four bowling options.