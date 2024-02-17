‌IND vs ENG | Ashwin withdraws from Rajkot Test due to unavoidable family emergency





The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released a press stating that Ashwin has withdrawn from the India squad for the ensuing red-ball series with immediate effect. Former IPL Chairman and current Vice-President of BCCI, Rajeev Shukla took to social media and added an update of Ashwin’s mother being ill and rushed to the hospital. Hence, the bowling all-rounder had to rush back from Rajkot to Chennai to be with his mother in these indispensable times.

The BCCI extended its heartfelt support to Ashwin and stated, “The health and well-being of the players and their loved ones are of utmost importance. The Board requests respect for the privacy of Ashwin and his family as they navigate through this challenging time… Team India appreciates the understanding and empathy of the fans and media during this sensitive period.”

This further adds to the list of unavailability in the ongoing series with Virat Kohli unavailable due to personal reasons, KL Rahul missed the second and third Test due to a quadriceps injury, and Ravindra Jadeja earlier suffering a hamstring injury and missed the second game. Also, Harry Brook withdrew from the series owing to personal reasons and Jack Leach was ruled out of the series due to a knee injury.

Abiding by the MCC Laws, India could field a substitute for Ashwin who could only field or keep (taking permission of officials). This means the hosts will march onto the remaining three days with ten batters and four bowling options.



