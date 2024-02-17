More Options

‌IND vs ENG | Jaiswal carnage and disciplined bowling turns the table towards host on moving day

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal stitched a 155 runs partnership

BCCI

A commendable bowling effort marked by a Mohammed Siraj four-wicket-haul folded England for 319 in the second session. Despite losing Rohit Sharma early, the young bloods in Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill forged against the English attack to help India with a lead of 322 runs at Stumps Day 3.

The overnight batters Ben Duckett and Joe Root initiated the third Day watchfully against Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav. The former took little time to get into the heave and sweep zone while the latter looked uncomfortable and eventually got out trying to reverse ramp Bumrah. Jonny Bairstow followed suit for a duck after getting confounded by Kuldeep’s wrong’un with the England score reading 225/4. Although Duckett raced past the 150 runs mark, he got out to the left-arm wrist spinner on a nothing delivery in the space of the next 57 deliveries. With the scoreboard reflecting 260/5, Mohammad Siraj joined Kuldeep in a long spell but failed to extract any further wickets until lunch with Stokes and Ben Foakes' cautious approach. 

Resuming the second session at 290/5, the English lower middle order and the tail were befuddled by some breathtaking bowling from the Indian bowlers. Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj struck on back-to-back deliveries in the following overs to send Stokes (41) and Foakes back to the pavilion. The lower order failed to take the heat from Siraj as he went on to claim a four-for by cleaning up Rehan Ahmed and James Anderson to fold the Three Lions at 319.  In reply, India got a watchful start courtesy of Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal but the former did not last long as a successful England review off Joe Root’s bowling ended his stay at the stroke of Tea. 

Proceeding from 44/1 in the third session, Jaiswal and Gill ensured to deny possible chances to the opposition bowlers. Although the 22-year-old found a boundary after a 48-ball hiatus, he went on to switch gears and pepper the English bowlers for fun during the final hour of the day’s play. He reached the fifty-run mark in 80 balls and went on to fetch the next fifty runs in 42 deliveries. Gill initially played second fiddle in the 155-run partnership but went on to smack a six and bring up his half-century before Jaiswal (104*) left the field and retired hurt. Subsequently, Rajat Patidar followed suit without troubling the scorers and nightwatchman Kuldeep Yadav stood against his counterparts with Gill (65*) until the call of play for the day. 

