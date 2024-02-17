‌IND vs ENG | Twitter abuzz as Siraj's stare spices up third Test after England's back-to-back dismissals

As the tables turned in favour of the home side, Siraj was pumped up and dished a full-pitch delivery at the off stump that new-batter Hartley defended back to the bowler. The Hyderabad-based bowler grabbed the rebounding cherry and emulated a gesture for a throw at the batter. Subsequently, he followed up with a stroll towards the left-hander and spiced up the contest with a vicious stare before walking back for his bowling stride. The Twittverserse followed this phase of play closely and here’s how they responded: