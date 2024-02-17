More Options

‌IND vs ENG | Twitter lauds fiery Siraj’s precision as Anderson receives taste of his own medicine

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Mohammad Siraj ended up with a four-for in the second innings of third Test.

There’s a famous saying, 'What goes around comes around'. The second session of the third Test between England and India saw a similar circle when legendary bowler James Anderson was cleaned up with breath-taking accuracy by Mohammad Siraj to wrap up the English innings at 319.

Despite a solid start to the innings on the second Day of the Rajkot Test, England's middle order failed to continue with the same momentum on the preceding day. After a fall of three wickets in the morning session, Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes’ brisk resilience was breached post-lunch, courtesy of a strategizing display of cricket from the Indian contingent. Mohammad Siraj was one of the wreakers in chief that cleared the clutter including a brilliant delivery to James Anderson that wrapped up England’s tally.

On the first ball of the 72nd over, Siraj came around the wicket to the southpaw and dished a full-pitched delivery that angled into the outside edge of the off stump after Anderson failed to get the bat behind the line. The 41-year-old ended up defending inside the line of the ball and the SG wobbled inward to beat the outside edge of the willow to nick the edge of the off-stump for Siraj's fourth wicket. Seeing the pin-point precision of Siraj get the better of a legendary red-ball bowler, the Twitterverse related it with Anderson getting a taste of his own medicine.

