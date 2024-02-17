‌IND vs ENG | Twitter lauds fiery Siraj’s precision as Anderson receives taste of his own medicine

On the first ball of the 72nd over, Siraj came around the wicket to the southpaw and dished a full-pitched delivery that angled into the outside edge of the off stump after Anderson failed to get the bat behind the line. The 41-year-old ended up defending inside the line of the ball and the SG wobbled inward to beat the outside edge of the willow to nick the edge of the off-stump for Siraj's fourth wicket. Seeing the pin-point precision of Siraj get the better of a legendary red-ball bowler, the Twitterverse related it with Anderson getting a taste of his own medicine.