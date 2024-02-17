‌IND vs ENG | Twitter laughs as Rathore consoles Dravid after Jaiswal defies coaching principles





After skillful bowling from the Indian spinners and pacers in the morning and afternoon sessions, England was folded for 319 in the second innings. In reply, India did lose Rohit Sharma early to a successful England review off Joe Root’s bowling but the young pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill bounced back despite the former’s fancy strokeplay clashing with coach Rahul Dravid's principles.

When Jaiswal reached the 80 runs mark at the end of the 32nd over, two squad members sprinted into the field with a new pair of gloves for the southpaw. This was an ordinary strategy to send the think-tank’s message to the players in the middle. As the on-air commentators pointed out the approach could be to slow down the pace of Jaiswal’s innings who was approaching a ton and had enough time in the Test to play risk-free shots.

However, things turned out contradictory to the assumed message as the left-handed batter took to reverse sweeping good length and full-pitched deliveries from Rehan Ahmed on the third and fifth ball of the 33rd over. Both shots were played aerial near the point and backward point region respectively, and soon the camera pointed at the dressing room where a laughing Rathore was seen patting the shoulder of Dravid seated adjacent to him. Although Dravid may have not liked the risky approach when the contest hung in balance he had a smirk written on his face leaving the Twitterverse in a frenzy.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is dealing in maximums at the moment in Rajkot 🙌#TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/JtEbJETcAz — BCCI (@BCCI) February 17, 2024

Dravid's reaction to this maniac youngster in the middle 😂 — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) February 17, 2024

When Jaiswal hit that second reverse sweep, just look at vikram rathore's and dravid's reaction

And ye reverse sweep khel rha — Priyank Gaur (@PriyankGaur9) February 17, 2024

Dravid must have asked Jaiswal to play a bit carefully but he's going his way 😆#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/cM6wfxuN1c — Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) February 17, 2024

Dravid upar se taali maar raha hai....Andar se gaali de raha hai. 😂 — Jai (@_Jaikaal) February 17, 2024

Rahul Dravid just sent out a message before that Rehan over. And Yashasvi pull out a couple of switch hits to show to propagate JaisBALL.#INDvsENG #INDvENGTest — Chirayu (@CricketChirayu) February 17, 2024

Rahul Dravid applauding Jaiswal's reverse sweep shot in test match 😭😭



Bhai sab dekh lia ab dunia mei 🫠 — Garv (ਗਰਵਿਤ) (@imgarvmalik) February 17, 2024

