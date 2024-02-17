More Options

‌IND vs ENG | Twitter laughs as Rathore consoles Dravid after Jaiswal defies coaching principles

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Yashasvi Jaiswal brought up a century in Rajkot

It's rare to see an apprentice receive applause after breaching the principles of the master. But the third session of Day 3 in Rajkot saw something similar when batting coach Vikram Rathore and Headcoach Rahul Dravid could not stop applauding Yashasvi Jaiswal’s flamboyance to counter England.

After skillful bowling from the Indian spinners and pacers in the morning and afternoon sessions, England was folded for 319 in the second innings. In reply, India did lose Rohit Sharma early to a successful England review off Joe Root’s bowling but the young pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill bounced back despite the former’s fancy strokeplay clashing with coach Rahul Dravid's principles.

When Jaiswal reached the 80 runs mark at the end of the 32nd over, two squad members sprinted into the field with a new pair of gloves for the southpaw. This was an ordinary strategy to send the think-tank’s message to the players in the middle. As the on-air commentators pointed out the approach could be to slow down the pace of Jaiswal’s innings who was approaching a ton and had enough time in the Test to play risk-free shots. 

However, things turned out contradictory to the assumed message as the left-handed batter took to reverse sweeping good length and full-pitched deliveries from Rehan Ahmed on the third and fifth ball of the 33rd over. Both shots were played aerial near the point and backward point region respectively, and soon the camera pointed at the dressing room where a laughing Rathore was seen patting the shoulder of Dravid seated adjacent to him. Although Dravid may have not liked the risky approach when the contest hung in balance he had a smirk written on his face leaving the Twitterverse in a frenzy.

