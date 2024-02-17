More Options

‌IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts to Jaiswal breaking chair in the English camp with threatening ball-striking

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Yashasvi Jaiswal's six broke a chair at Rajkot

Courage comes with overcoming fear but when the fearsome attitude becomes unstoppable by barriers it results in domination. Yashasvi Jaiswal’s scintillating knock in the Rajkot Test saw a similar trait as not just the English bowlers but even solid objects failed to stop the carnage from him.

Despite losing Rohit Sharma early in the third innings of the encounter, India bounced back on the back of young guns in Jaiswal and Shubman Gill. Although the former extracted his first boundary of the innings after facing deliveries, he was quick to switch into an assaulting mode as the batting carnage led to a chair casualty in the stadium. 

On the first ball of the 31st over, Rehan Ahmed came around the wicket with fielders positioned at the deep and tossed up a fuller delivery near the off-stump line. Jaiswal lunged forward to reach the pitch of the ball and whacked underneath the bounce across the line to help the ball soar high in the air and traverse over the long fence. Eventually, the ball went on to thud a chair stationed in the English camp and the impact of free-fall was such that it broke one of its four legs.

Seeing the disdain for the ball-striking ability of the Mumbai-based cricketer, the Twitterverse came together with their views

Brutal six!

Banged

What a slap!

Chair tod!

Yes

True

Damaged

Need reimbursement

Playing Jaisball

Breaking six

