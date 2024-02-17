IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts to Jaiswal breaking chair in the English camp with threatening ball-striking
Yashasvi Jaiswal's six broke a chair at Rajkot|
Courage comes with overcoming fear but when the fearsome attitude becomes unstoppable by barriers it results in domination. Yashasvi Jaiswal’s scintillating knock in the Rajkot Test saw a similar trait as not just the English bowlers but even solid objects failed to stop the carnage from him.
On the first ball of the 31st over, Rehan Ahmed came around the wicket with fielders positioned at the deep and tossed up a fuller delivery near the off-stump line. Jaiswal lunged forward to reach the pitch of the ball and whacked underneath the bounce across the line to help the ball soar high in the air and traverse over the long fence. Eventually, the ball went on to thud a chair stationed in the English camp and the impact of free-fall was such that it broke one of its four legs.
Seeing the disdain for the ball-striking ability of the Mumbai-based cricketer, the Twitterverse came together with their views
