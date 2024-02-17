‌WATCH | Perry’s wrong’un perplexes Brown over fancy gesticulation for wicket celebration 

After troubling Sinalo Jafta with a mix of outswingers and nip-backers using the second new ball, Darcie Brown finally earned his deserving reward when the wicketkeeper-batter ended up dragging a fuller length delivery back at the stumps. This seventh-wicket dismissal was followed by a strange gesture between Brown and Perry. The Australian all-rounder crossed his forehands pointing towards the fast bowler and tried to celebrate the wicket by clapping with her hands. However, Brown was seen bewildered in the attempt as she tried to cross her arm but failed to join her palms with that of Perry’s.