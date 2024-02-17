WATCH | Perry’s wrong’un perplexes Brown over fancy gesticulation for wicket celebration
It is difficult to beat the multi-cam facilities in a cricket stadium as it tends to catch every minute incident in the field. Amidst the riveting battle between Australia and South Africa Women in the One-off Test, Ellyse Perry was spotted in a fancy celebration with Darcie Brown at WACA.
After troubling Sinalo Jafta with a mix of outswingers and nip-backers using the second new ball, Darcie Brown finally earned his deserving reward when the wicketkeeper-batter ended up dragging a fuller length delivery back at the stumps. This seventh-wicket dismissal was followed by a strange gesture between Brown and Perry. The Australian all-rounder crossed his forehands pointing towards the fast bowler and tried to celebrate the wicket by clapping with her hands. However, Brown was seen bewildered in the attempt as she tried to cross her arm but failed to join her palms with that of Perry’s.
The Twitterverse picked this moment and could not shy away from their views.
