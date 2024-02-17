ILT20 | Twitter erupts as MI Emirates outclass Dubai Capitals to clinch maiden ILT20 title
MI Emirates beat Dubai Capitals by 45 runs to lift the ILT20 2024 title in Dubai. Chasing the massive target of 209 runs put up by the Emirates, the Capitals looked unsettled right from the start of their innings, unable to capitalize as wickets tumbled at frequent intervals leading to their loss.
Chasing a mammoth 209 runs at a tricky Dubai pitch, the Capitals had a terrible start after losing Leus du Plooy in the first over. Tom Abell and Tom Banton stabilised the Dubai batting with a 37 partnership taking them to 37/2 in 4.5 overs. Muhammad Rohid Khan claimed Abell's wicket with a straightforward catch by Kieron Pollard as the Capitals found themselves in a precarious situation. At the end of the powerplay, the Dubai Capitals stood at 47/2, with skipper Sam Billings and Banton striving to steer their team forward. After, Banton’s dismissal in the ninth over, Billings switched gears and looked attacking with his partner Sikandar Raza and powered the Capitals batting to 91/3 in 11 overs. However, the Capitals suffered a significant setback as Raza was dismissed by Vijaykanth Viyaskanth. With 100 runs required from 41 balls, the Capitals held onto hope, especially with Billings maintaining a strike rate of 143. Nonetheless, the woe continued for the Capitals as Billings departed on the 14th over with the scorecard at 113/5 in 13.4. Unfortunately, wickets kept falling for the Capitals as they managed to score 163/7 runs in 20 overs. In a commanding display, the MI Emirates secured a decisive 45-run victory, earning them the prestigious title of the new International League T20 champions.
February 17, 2024
Score takkuvunte match win ichi vachindochu antha baga chesaru fielding pic.twitter.com/U1s0Y8tyfa— Vee (@PR00crastinator) February 17, 2024
MI Emirates aur Dubai Capitals ke beech ka match dekhne mein maza aayega! Kya DC ki Raza apne team ko jeet ka raasta dikha payenge?— Nayan Shah (@nayan_shahh) February 17, 2024
MI Emirates aur Dubai Capitals ke beech ka match dekhkar excitement aur tension dono badh rahi hai. Kaun jeetega, yeh toh abhi suspense mein hai— Prince Yadav (@princee_yadav_) February 17, 2024
11:11— Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) February 17, 2024
The anticipation is through the roof for tonight's clash between MI Emirates and Dubai Capitals— dhairya shastri (@dhairyashastry) February 17, 2024
Sam Billings will always be underrated finisher.— Kohli’s 235 (@rahulsinggghhh) February 17, 2024
MI EMIRATES WIN ILT20 💙🥹🥹— Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) February 17, 2024
MI Emirates win the International League T20, another trophy in the rich trophy cabinet of MI franchise.#MIEvDC— Vipul Ghatol 🇮🇳 (@Vipul_Espeaks) February 17, 2024
Imagine Rohit posting a story of MI Emirates win 😂😂😂— Arthur Morgan (@tailender__) February 17, 2024
