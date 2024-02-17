More Options

ILT20 | Twitter erupts as MI Emirates outclass Dubai Capitals to clinch maiden ILT20 title

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

MI Emirates beat Dubai Capitals by 45 runs to lift the ILT20 2024 title in Dubai. Chasing the massive target of 209 runs put up by the Emirates, the Capitals looked unsettled right from the start of their innings, unable to capitalize as wickets tumbled at frequent intervals leading to their loss.

‌The Dubai International Stadium was all decked for one last time as the Dubai Capitals won the toss and chose to bowl first. However, things did not go as planned for the MI Emirates as openers Kusal Perera and Muhammed Waseem hammered 72/0 by the end of the powerplay. Perera and Waseem showed no sympathy for the Capitals’ bowlers, particularly Olly Stone and Jason Holder, both of whom had conceded 14 runs in their initial overs. However, Zahir Khan provided the much-needed breakthrough and ended the 77-run opening stand by dismissing Waseem in the seventh over. Despite the wicket, the Emirates onslaught continued with Perera and Andre Fletcher guiding their team to a score of 98/1 in 10 overs. However, Dubai’s trump card Sikandar Raza gave his team the second breakthrough by scalping the in-form Kusal Perera with the scorecard reading 112/2 in 13 overs. Fletcher and Nicholas Pooran cruised the MI batting to 158/3 in 16.4 overs. Fletcher had scored a splendid half-century off 33 deliveries and paved the way for his side for a big total after departing in the 17th over. Pooran had also played a pivotal innings, scoring 57 runs off just 27 deliveries, propelling his side to a formidable total of 208/2 in 20 overs.

Chasing a mammoth 209 runs at a tricky Dubai pitch, the Capitals had a terrible start after losing Leus du Plooy in the first over. Tom Abell and Tom Banton stabilised the Dubai batting with a 37 partnership taking them to 37/2 in 4.5 overs. Muhammad Rohid Khan claimed Abell's wicket with a straightforward catch by Kieron Pollard as the Capitals found themselves in a precarious situation. At the end of the powerplay, the Dubai Capitals stood at 47/2, with skipper Sam Billings and Banton striving to steer their team forward. After, Banton’s dismissal in the ninth over, Billings switched gears and looked attacking with his partner Sikandar Raza and powered the Capitals batting to 91/3 in 11 overs. However, the Capitals suffered a significant setback as Raza was dismissed by Vijaykanth Viyaskanth. With 100 runs required from 41 balls, the Capitals held onto hope, especially with Billings maintaining a strike rate of 143. Nonetheless, the woe continued for the Capitals as Billings departed on the 14th over with the scorecard at 113/5 in 13.4. Unfortunately, wickets kept falling for the Capitals as they managed to score 163/7 runs in 20 overs. In a commanding display, the MI Emirates secured a decisive 45-run victory, earning them the prestigious title of the new International League T20 champions. 

