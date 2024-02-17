ILT20 | Twitter erupts as MI Emirates outclass Dubai Capitals to clinch maiden ILT20 title

‌The Dubai International Stadium was all decked for one last time as the Dubai Capitals won the toss and chose to bowl first. However, things did not go as planned for the MI Emirates as openers Kusal Perera and Muhammed Waseem hammered 72/0 by the end of the powerplay. Perera and Waseem showed no sympathy for the Capitals’ bowlers, particularly Olly Stone and Jason Holder, both of whom had conceded 14 runs in their initial overs. However, Zahir Khan provided the much-needed breakthrough and ended the 77-run opening stand by dismissing Waseem in the seventh over. Despite the wicket, the Emirates onslaught continued with Perera and Andre Fletcher guiding their team to a score of 98/1 in 10 overs. However, Dubai’s trump card Sikandar Raza gave his team the second breakthrough by scalping the in-form Kusal Perera with the scorecard reading 112/2 in 13 overs. Fletcher and Nicholas Pooran cruised the MI batting to 158/3 in 16.4 overs. Fletcher had scored a splendid half-century off 33 deliveries and paved the way for his side for a big total after departing in the 17th over. Pooran had also played a pivotal innings, scoring 57 runs off just 27 deliveries, propelling his side to a formidable total of 208/2 in 20 overs.