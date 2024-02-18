‌IND vs ENG | Ashwin returns to India squad in less than 48 hours after leaving for family emergency

The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) and Ashwin confirmed that the 37-year-old will be back for the third Test and join the Indian team on Day 4 of the ongoing encounter. Ashwin had to temporarily withdraw from the squad due to a sudden family emergency, leaving a void in the Indian bowling attack.

“Both R Ashwin and the team management are pleased to confirm that he will be back in action on Day 4 and will continue to contribute towards the team cause in the ongoing Test match.”

Ashwin got the better of Zak Crawley in the second innings of the match on Day 2 to achieve the feat of 500th Test wicket. He became the second Indian (after Anil Kumble) and ninth overall cricketer to achieve this milestone. The veteran also attended the press conference the day before yesterday before BCCI confirmed that he had to rush to Chennai due to a family emergency.