IND vs ENG | Ashwin returns to India squad in less than 48 hours after leaving for family emergency
Ravichandran Ashwin is set to rejoin the Indian team for the third Test|
BCCI
In a piece of overwhelming news for the Indian cricket fans, Ravichandran Ashwin is all set to rejoin the India squad for the third Test against England in Rajkot. After scalping his 500th Test wicket on the second day of the match, he had to withdraw from the squad owing to a family emergency.
The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) and Ashwin confirmed that the 37-year-old will be back for the third Test and join the Indian team on Day 4 of the ongoing encounter. Ashwin had to temporarily withdraw from the squad due to a sudden family emergency, leaving a void in the Indian bowling attack.
“Both R Ashwin and the team management are pleased to confirm that he will be back in action on Day 4 and will continue to contribute towards the team cause in the ongoing Test match.”
“Ashwin and his family kindly request privacy as they navigate through these challenging times.”
Ashwin got the better of Zak Crawley in the second innings of the match on Day 2 to achieve the feat of 500th Test wicket. He became the second Indian (after Anil Kumble) and ninth overall cricketer to achieve this milestone. The veteran also attended the press conference the day before yesterday before BCCI confirmed that he had to rush to Chennai due to a family emergency.
As per reports from Espncricinfo, the bowling all-rounder may join the Indian contingent by Lunch, Day 4. In addition, the on-air commentators emphasized that Ashwin is likely to be available to bat in the third innings and definitely should bowl in the fourth innings of the match, thereby strengthening the team’s batting and bowling depth.