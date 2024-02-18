More Options

IND vs ENG | Twitter abuzz as Jaiswal's double ton gleams in India's biggest-ever win against England

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

India beat England by 434 runs in the third Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal's double ton and fifties from Shubman Gill and Sarfaraz Khan helped India to get a gargantuan 556 runs lead that left England batters fazed. Ravindra Jadeja’s fifer was the hallmark in the fourth innings with eight of the English batters falling to spin in a shambolic collapse.

Unlike the previous three days, the overnight batters got a steady start as Kuldeep Yadav and Shubman Gill initiated the morning session watchfully against the English batters to chalk up a 55-run third wicket partnership before the youngster found himself short of home due to a mix-up resulting in a runout. Kuldeep followed suit in a matter of minutes with Safaraz Khan and Yashasvi Jaiswal (came from being retired out) denying them wickets until the stroke of Lunch.

With the score reflecting 314/4, the Mumbai duo went on to forge a breathtaking 172-run partnership tonking the English bowlers left, right, and center. While Jaiswal went on to rack up his second double ton following three consecutive sixes against James Anderson, Sarfaraz notched back-to-back fifties leading the way to a declared third innings total of 430/4. The English lacked luster against the Indian batting display and so did their top-order batters in a chase of 557 runs as Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley fell at the stroke of Tea with the England scoreboard reflecting 18/2. 

The situation got even worse in the third session as the English middle order failed to sustain against the Indian spinners with a couple of wickets in the first seventeen balls post Tea While Ben Stokes and Joe Root tried to occupy the crease for some time, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav proved them wrong by trapping leg before wicket. With the score reading 50/7 and an hour of cricket left in the day, Tom Hartley and Ben Foakes added 32 runs together before the latter was outwitted by Jadeja for his fourth scalp. Soon, Ashwin removed Hartley and a Mark Wood cameo of 16-ball 33 was not enough as India drubbed England comprehensively by 434 runs. 

