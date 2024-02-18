IND vs ENG | Twitter abuzz as Jaiswal's double ton gleams in India's biggest-ever win against England





Unlike the previous three days, the overnight batters got a steady start as Kuldeep Yadav and Shubman Gill initiated the morning session watchfully against the English batters to chalk up a 55-run third wicket partnership before the youngster found himself short of home due to a mix-up resulting in a runout. Kuldeep followed suit in a matter of minutes with Safaraz Khan and Yashasvi Jaiswal (came from being retired out) denying them wickets until the stroke of Lunch.

With the score reflecting 314/4, the Mumbai duo went on to forge a breathtaking 172-run partnership tonking the English bowlers left, right, and center. While Jaiswal went on to rack up his second double ton following three consecutive sixes against James Anderson, Sarfaraz notched back-to-back fifties leading the way to a declared third innings total of 430/4. The English lacked luster against the Indian batting display and so did their top-order batters in a chase of 557 runs as Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley fell at the stroke of Tea with the England scoreboard reflecting 18/2.

The situation got even worse in the third session as the English middle order failed to sustain against the Indian spinners with a couple of wickets in the first seventeen balls post Tea While Ben Stokes and Joe Root tried to occupy the crease for some time, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav proved them wrong by trapping leg before wicket. With the score reading 50/7 and an hour of cricket left in the day, Tom Hartley and Ben Foakes added 32 runs together before the latter was outwitted by Jadeja for his fourth scalp. Soon, Ashwin removed Hartley and a Mark Wood cameo of 16-ball 33 was not enough as India drubbed England comprehensively by 434 runs.

Despite having issues with first choice 11, team India totally dominated Bazball! 👏 #INDvsENG — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 18, 2024

2023 - For 1st time

India Won an ODI match by 300+ runs Margin



2024 - For 1st time

India Won a Test match by 400+ runs Margin*



Both Came Under Rohit Sharma's Captaincy#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/MuNtZTgcJY — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) February 18, 2024

New India!

This Is New India, New Generation



India Wining 🇮🇳 Highest ever margin



Well Played 👏🏻👏🏻Yashasvi Jaiswal ,Gill,

Jadeja, Sarfaraz , Jurel , Rohit#INDvsENG #YashasviJaiswal #INDvENGpic.twitter.com/R4s7V16HJQ — sarcastic (@Sarcastic_broo) February 18, 2024

What a comeback!

After being 33/3 in the first session on the first day, India, in the final session on the fourth day, won by 434 runs, their biggest-ever victory margin by runs in their Test cricket history!#indvEng #IndvsEng#EngvInd#CricketTwitter — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 18, 2024

Turns out, our 2nd innings wasn't even needed. We'd have still won by 4 runs.#INDvsENG — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) February 18, 2024

𝘊𝘰𝘳𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘯𝘦𝘦𝘥𝘴 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘵𝘰 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘥𝘪𝘧𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘴 𝘣𝘦𝘵𝘸𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘱𝘪𝘤𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘱𝘪𝘤𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 #INDvsENG #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/dnRWxxcxH4 — Aakash Sivasubramaniam (@aakashs26) February 18, 2024

