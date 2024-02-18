‌IND vs ENG | Twitter erupts as Sarfaraz rebukes Jaiswal over conflicting second run

On the third ball of the 94th over, Rehan Ahmed came around the wicket and sprayed a leg-break on a good length. Sarfaraz hung back and pushed it towards deep cover and sprinted hard in an attempt to return for a double. However, Jaiswal seemed uninterested in the second run and sent back Sarfaraz who was halfway down the strip.

Having suffered two bizarre runout already in the match and Sarfaraz being one of them in the first innings, the 26-year-old was displeased with the sudden mix-up amidst good run-scoring. He was seen rebuking his State team junior by hand gestures for the miscommunication that could have led to another unfortunate runout. The Twitterverse closely followed this moment and here’s how they reacted.