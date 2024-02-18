More Options

‌IND vs ENG | Twitter erupts as Sarfaraz rebukes Jaiswal over conflicting second run

‌IND vs ENG | Twitter erupts as Sarfaraz rebukes Jaiswal over conflicting second run

7859

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

In the game of cricket, unfiltered emotions often run high amidst the usual proceedings and the camera happened to catch one of many on the second session of the fourth day in Rajkot. Sarfaraz Khan was seen to be disgusted with Yashasvi Jaiswal’s poor communication over running between the wickets.

Following a batting brilliance on the third day, Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav paved the way for a batting masterclass from the Mumbaikar duo of Sarfaraz Khan and Yashasvi Jaiswal. However, as things turned out, the former was unhappy with an easy double run that could’ve been scampered unless the silly denial from young Jaiswal.

On the third ball of the 94th over, Rehan Ahmed came around the wicket and sprayed a leg-break on a good length. Sarfaraz hung back and pushed it towards deep cover and sprinted hard in an attempt to return for a double. However, Jaiswal seemed uninterested in the second run and sent back Sarfaraz who was halfway down the strip. 

Having suffered two bizarre runout already in the match and Sarfaraz being one of them in the first innings, the 26-year-old was displeased with the sudden mix-up amidst good run-scoring. He was seen rebuking his State team junior by hand gestures for the miscommunication that could have led to another unfortunate runout. The Twitterverse closely followed this moment and here’s how they reacted.

 Not running doubles anymore!

He wasn't happy

Nerves taking over

True

Heat

Rightfully angry!

It was an easy 2!

Can't imagine

Bang bang

Well done!

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all