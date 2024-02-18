IND vs ENG | Twitter lauds Dhruv Jurel’s presence of mind as he produces brilliant runout to topple Duckett
BCCI
In a game that demands collective effort from a team, it is important to be aware of the surroundings as even the smallest move could create a massive difference in the game. Dhruv Jurel’s excellent presence of mind to run out previous innings’ centurion Ben Duckett early deserved all the praise.
The Indian batters initiated the fourth day of the match on the back of a stupendous display of batting with Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring a double ton coupled with half-centuries from Shubman Gill and Sarfaraz Khan. This paved the way for a 557-run target that England had to overhaul in the fourth innings. However, things went haywire for the visitors as Jurel’s smartness evoked the first blood in English batting with Duckett falling short of the crease.
On the first ball of the seventh over, Jasprit Bumrah came around the wicket and dished a good length delivery at the middle stump that Ben Duckett clipped across the line to the left of the bowler. Mohammed Siraj from mid-wicket steamed in with a one-handed throw at the striker’s end as Duckett and Crawley were in the middle of a mix-up.
Duckett was halfway down the pitch for a run when Crawley denied him the run and the southpaw had to hurry back. However, it's Dhruv Jurel, the wicketkeeper who deserves more attention. Aware of the scenario, he quickly set off towards the stumps and managed to grab the widish throw and whip the stumps to his right before Duckett could even make the frame.
Just incredible!
February 18, 2024
The best!
The take from Dhruv Jurel to run Ben Duckett out is one of the best in test cricket you will see! #INDvsENGTest— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 18, 2024
Excellent
Excellent piece of wicket-keeping by Dhruv Jurel. pic.twitter.com/y6IhtH1XGj— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) February 18, 2024
Brilliant
There is some work done by Dhruv Jurel#INDvENG #Bazball #Jazball @BCCI pic.twitter.com/IYatzTFsrD— Aum Upadhyay (@Aum38) February 18, 2024
yes
Dhruv Jurel inspired by MS Dhoni? 🔥 pic.twitter.com/T4pWdlJi6m— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) February 18, 2024
Duckett departs
A pure Keeper's wicket - Dhruv Jurel gets Duckett— TCTV Cricket (@tctv1offl) February 18, 2024
ENG : 15/1#INDvsENG #INDvsENGTest #INDvENG #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/40qbYO82K4
lol
Dhruv Jurel received his debut cap from Anna. Now keeping like him too.— Abhishek Ojha (@vicharabhio) February 18, 2024
🔥 pic.twitter.com/IqjlkabIcl
What a player
Dhruv Jurel - What a man 🙌— Abu Anaya Alig (@AbdulMo49308112) February 18, 2024
-> Highest score by an Indian wicketkeeper in Test Debut
-> Behind the stumps,simply superb👌 in debut test match
-> This Runout🫡#INDvsENG#DhruvJurel pic.twitter.com/bCgMffFbVc
10/10
Dhruv Jurel Ke Run Out Ko Kitna No. Milega? 🤔#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/rgzeiX7qIi— Satish Mishra🇮🇳 (@SATISHMISH78) February 18, 2024
Smashed
Dhruv Jurel to Ben Duckett: #INDvsENGpic.twitter.com/hSYSo3vlAK https://t.co/JfuTwlV8YD— Johns (@JohnyBravo183) February 18, 2024