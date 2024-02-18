More Options

‌IND vs ENG | Twitter lauds Dhruv Jurel’s presence of mind as he produces brilliant runout to topple Duckett

‌IND vs ENG | Twitter lauds Dhruv Jurel’s presence of mind as he produces brilliant runout to topple Duckett

575

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

|

BCCI

In a game that demands collective effort from a team, it is important to be aware of the surroundings as even the smallest move could create a massive difference in the game. Dhruv Jurel’s excellent presence of mind to run out previous innings’ centurion Ben Duckett early deserved all the praise.

The Indian batters initiated the fourth day of the match on the back of a stupendous display of batting with Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring a double ton coupled with half-centuries from Shubman Gill and Sarfaraz Khan. This paved the way for a 557-run target that England had to overhaul in the fourth innings. However, things went haywire for the visitors as Jurel’s smartness evoked the first blood in English batting with Duckett falling short of the crease.

On the first ball of the seventh over, Jasprit Bumrah came around the wicket and dished a good length delivery at the middle stump that Ben Duckett clipped across the line to the left of the bowler. Mohammed Siraj from mid-wicket steamed in with a one-handed throw at the striker’s end as Duckett and Crawley were in the middle of a mix-up. 

Duckett was halfway down the pitch for a run when Crawley denied him the run and the southpaw had to hurry back. However, it's Dhruv Jurel, the wicketkeeper who deserves more attention. Aware of the scenario, he quickly set off towards the stumps and managed to grab the widish throw and whip the stumps to his right before Duckett could even make the frame. 

Just incredible!

The best!

Excellent

Brilliant

yes

Duckett departs

lol

What a player

10/10

Smashed

 

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all