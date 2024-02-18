More Options

‌IND vs ENG | Twitter laughs as Rohit plays 4D chess with England openers over perplexing declaration strategy

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

With a plethora of matches worldwide, it’s not difficult to find footage that describe the lighter notes amidst the regular proceedings. A similar incident was caught in the Rajkot Test when confused Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley were seen sprinting towards the dressing room during a drinks break.

Following the dismissal of the overnight batters, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan produced carnage to propel the Indian scorecard to 412/4 after 97 overs with the former racing to a double hundred and the latter notching back-to-back fifties. With most of the Indian cricketers dressed in white, two English cricketers confused the call of a drinks break with India’s declaration, resulting in a comedy of errors. 

Following the 97th over, the drinks were on the field with Jaiswal and Sarfaraz stitching a 154* stand for the fifth wicket. The English fielders were seen in a huddle at one end of the field with two Indian batters strolling near the edges of the circle. Moments before the hydration break, the camera focused on the dressing room with Rohit Sharma gesturing something towards someone in the field. Confused over the matter, Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley trudged off the field towards the staircase that led up to the English dressing room thinking that India declared. 

Ben Stokes was seen furious on the English openers and summoned them back to the field. Seeing this hilarious moment, the Twitterverse could not hold on from quoting their views.

