‌IND vs ENG | Twitter laughs as Rohit plays 4D chess with England openers over perplexing declaration strategy

Following the 97th over, the drinks were on the field with Jaiswal and Sarfaraz stitching a 154* stand for the fifth wicket. The English fielders were seen in a huddle at one end of the field with two Indian batters strolling near the edges of the circle. Moments before the hydration break, the camera focused on the dressing room with Rohit Sharma gesturing something towards someone in the field. Confused over the matter, Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley trudged off the field towards the staircase that led up to the English dressing room thinking that India declared.