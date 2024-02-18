‌IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts to Delhi Capitals' new basher Kuldeep joining the six-hitting club

Following a 133 runs lead after England’s first innings, India stockpiled a chunk of runs on the third day despite Rohit Sharma scoring low. The young pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill orchestrated a massive 155-run partnership before the former left the field retired hurt. Nightwatchman batter Kuldeep Yadav continued the proceedings on the fourth day with Gill and astonished the opposition by hitting a proper six in the 54th over.

With a slip and short leg in place, left-arm spinner Tom Hartley tossed up a fuller delivery at the leg stump in the final delivery of the 54th over. The ball did not turn much and seeing the flight, Kuldeep charged down the ground and produced an agricultural shot to help the ball saor over the cow corner region for a six.

Kuldeep was brilliant in judging the turn and middled it perfectly by getting to the pitch of the ball and working with the turn to attain the first six of his Test career. Realising his evolved batting potential, the Twitterverse could relate him with the additional batting booster for Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2024.

If Kuldeep the batter is hitting a six here then u can imagine how flat the pitch is.

Guy can't even rotate the strike or go past 20 yard, and he has hit a six here is a huge huge upgrade. — maddy (@224notout) February 18, 2024

