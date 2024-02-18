IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts to furious Stokes as Bumrah's sudden trial ball leaves him annoyed
Cricket is a game of patience and strategy; fury only disrupts the delicate balance required for success. This was surely not evident in the case of England skipper Ben Stokes appeared visibly frustrated, likely stemming from issues with his eye-line compounded by Jasprit Bumrah's delivery.
After the third ball of the 15th over, Bumrah came around the wicket and bowled a good length delivery shaped into the left-hander around the fourth stump. As it happens at times with the batters, Stokes’ eyesight was disturbed by something behind Bumrah's arm and had to shuffle away from his stance.
As the English captain was a shade late to walk off his stance Bumrah failed to control his run-up momentum and released the ball off his hand. Seeing this, Stokes was a bit furious at the official as to why he did not bar the bowler from releasing the red cherry. Although it was quite a minute issue, the reaction of the English skipper was dramatic, and the Twitterverse had its say on it.
Fear of Bumrah?
February 18, 2024
LOL
Stokes is literally terrified of Bumrah now. Sight screen is just an excuse. #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/ejx36ydm2W— Johns (@JohnyBravo183) February 18, 2024
Again
Bumrah again gets one past Stokes to shatter the stumps, but this time Stokes raised his arm before he delivered the ball— Mazakiya ShortLeg (@MShortleg) February 18, 2024
Could happen
Next Stokes going to stop the play due to Bumrah coming to bowl— Billgates Billu (@ImBillu_) February 18, 2024
True
Stokes can see anything on the ground but the ball from Bumrah.#INDvsENG— Dhruveel Dave 🇮🇳 👽 (@DaveDhruveel) February 18, 2024
Everyone wants to see that happen!
I want to see Jasprit Bumrah dismissing ben stokes again 😂— ᐯIᐯΞK (@VivekBeyond45) February 18, 2024
Disgusting
What the F is Ben Stokes trying to do? Injure Bumrah?? Withdrawing at absolute last minute. Some cheap bazball tactic this? Disgusting 👎#INDvENG #ENGvIND— Prabhat Chaturvedi (@PrabChats) February 18, 2024
The reason is Bumrah
Ben ka stokes balls khel nahi rha. Bumrah ball pe ball feke jaa rha haii #INDvsENG #INDvsENGTest #INDvENG #YashasviJaiswal #SarfarazKhan #SubmanGill— Pritam (@thepritamsays) February 18, 2024
It was a good ball!
Stokes shouldering his hands, citing disturbances, on all the potentially wicket taking balls from Bumrah. #INDvENG— Krishna 🇮🇳 (@cricketly) February 18, 2024
Actually
Stokes fearing bumrah 🤣🤣🤣— Only Iit (@iit_only90025) February 18, 2024