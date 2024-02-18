More Options

IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts to wristy Kuldeep teaching batting lesson to Gill after tackling fiery Wood

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Kuldeep Yadav showed his batting skills in the morning session on Day 4

We rarely see an experienced campaigner receive teaching lessons from a rookie. But this is what transpired during the morning session on fourth day of India’s third Test against England when nightwatchman Kuldeep Yadav was spotted gesturing about his technique to Shubman Gill on tackling Mark Wood.

‌The overnight batters Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav were brilliant with their batting on the first session of Day 4 as they went on to build a fifty-plus run partnership for the third wicket. A lighter incident was caught on camera when the designated bowler was seen gesturing about batting technique against speedster Mark Wood halfway through the session. 

On the fourth delivery of the 63rd over, Wood came around the wicket and banged a back-of-a-length delivery near the fourth stump line. The ball didn’t seam much and Kuldeep got on top of the bounce and opened the bat face lately behind square of the wicket to help the ball steer towards the third man region for a four. It's not easy to time the dab against a pacy bowler like Wood who scalped a four-for in the first innings but aware of the vacant region, the Uttar Pradesh-based displayed his inner skillset of a batter.

It was followed by a fist pump between Kuldeep and Gill and the camera spotted the left-arm wrist spinner pass some batting insight to his partner who is a well-recognised batter. He was seen smiling at the 24-year-old and gesturing his left hand to make a wristy motion used especially to point out the cut or dab stroke. The Twitterverse spotted this moment and took to social with their views.

