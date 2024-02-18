IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts to wristy Kuldeep teaching batting lesson to Gill after tackling fiery Wood

On the fourth delivery of the 63rd over, Wood came around the wicket and banged a back-of-a-length delivery near the fourth stump line. The ball didn’t seam much and Kuldeep got on top of the bounce and opened the bat face lately behind square of the wicket to help the ball steer towards the third man region for a four. It's not easy to time the dab against a pacy bowler like Wood who scalped a four-for in the first innings but aware of the vacant region, the Uttar Pradesh-based displayed his inner skillset of a batter.