‌IND vs ENG | Twitter stunned as menacing Yashasvi rips apart Anderson by tonking three consecutive sixes 





The preaching of an aggressive batting approach was profound in the lead-up to the Test series between India and England and Yashasvi Jaiswal replicated a similar act on the second session of the fourth day in the third Test between India and England. Following a double hundred in the second Test, Jaiswal continued his good aggressive form by making a mockery of James Anderson’s experience by smacking three consecutive sixes in the 85th over.

Despite getting retired hurt on the third day of the ongoing Test, Jaiswal returned to the crease to continue his innings following Shubman Gill’s runout. His batting peaked with a slog sweep off a low-full-toss from Anderson that came off the hand more like an off-spinner on the second delivery of the 85th over. He went on to assault the 41-year-old with a lofted drive over deep extra cover off a full-pitched delivery bowled outside the off stump line. Subsequently, The Mumbaikar made it three sixes in a row after pummelling a slot delivery outside the off-stump over the bowler’s head.

The three consecutive sixes against Anderson came out of the box for the English team and soon the veteran was seen in consultation with Ben Stokes. With ten sixes in the innings, Jaiswal now holds the record for most sixes in an innings in a Test match surpassing Rohit Sharma. Seeing this insane aggressiveness, the Twitterverse could not shy away from puring their views.

