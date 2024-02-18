PSL 2024 | Twitter abuzz as PSL broadcast halts midway sparking mockery across social media
The live broadcast of the ongoing PSL 2024 game was halted for 15 minutes|
There are times when an ongoing game is interrupted due to various reasons but it is rare when there is an outage and the broadcast stops. Such an unusual occurrence unfolded during the third match of the PSL, where the live broadcast was halted for 15 minutes, sparking mockery on social media.
Meanwhile, the social media community seized the opportunity and flooded various platforms with humour. The Twitterverse erupted with memes and shared funny videos, humorously depicting the subpar broadcasting quality experienced during the Pakistan Super League.
During the broadcast interruption, the Karachi Kings were chasing a target of 186 runs, while the Multan Sultans showcased impressive bowling by scalping the crucial wickets of James Vince, Shah Masood, and Saad Baig.
Psl streaming is down in Multan pic.twitter.com/YBVcCkCoVE— Nhi ho rha (@itzhamas) February 18, 2024
Wtffff, why there is no streaming of PSL on Tv?????— Ayesha Masroor (@AyeshaMasroor56) February 18, 2024
🚨🚨🚨PSL transmission stopped on all streaming platforms and channels. #PSL2024#PSL9 #BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/YycV67GR0e— k (@Blackout8567) February 18, 2024
PSL literally the worst League lol even European Cricket League live streaming broadcast is better than this.— yang goi (@GongR1ght) February 18, 2024
Psl experiencing streaming issues on Sky Sports so we switch to the United game.— Mohammed 🇵🇸 (@99adherent) February 18, 2024
@FanCode more than 10 mins now and still have streaming issues from your end for PSL steaming on your app. Not appreciated after paying your monthly plan fees on time. pic.twitter.com/HbN4gqNlDa— s_parit (@SunilParit11) February 18, 2024
PSL live coverage stooped due to technical issues 😭😭😭— Abdul Rehman 🇵🇰 (@maniofficials17) February 18, 2024
#BoycottPSL is trending & rightly so 🥲pic.twitter.com/vtJKmNZOpc
PSL broadcast stopped for quite some time... First time seeing it in a franchise league 😯— Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) February 18, 2024
What is happening?why any channel didn't show live PSL match #psl— Dr .Faizan Ali (@FaizanA47546061) February 18, 2024
HBL PSL Live streaming is back now Alhamdulilah 🤍— Sibtain Raza (@I_am_Sibtain) February 18, 2024
