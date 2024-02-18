More Options

PSL 2024 | Twitter abuzz as PSL broadcast halts midway sparking mockery across social media

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

The live broadcast of the ongoing PSL 2024 game was halted for 15 minutes

There are times when an ongoing game is interrupted due to various reasons but it is rare when there is an outage and the broadcast stops. Such an unusual occurrence unfolded during the third match of the PSL, where the live broadcast was halted for 15 minutes, sparking mockery on social media.

‌The official broadcaster of the PSL 2024, Fancode, faced humiliation on social media as the ongoing live broadcast of a match between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans was halted for approximately 15 minutes. As the live broadcast of PSL 2024 became unavailable in India, fans turned to FanCode for live streaming. However, much to their dismay, despite record numbers tuning in on the opening day, the platform went offline. Meanwhile, the broadcaster ‘Fancode’ had not put anything on social media owing to the issue and no clarification was made.

Meanwhile, the social media community seized the opportunity and flooded various platforms with humour. The Twitterverse erupted with memes and shared funny videos, humorously depicting the subpar broadcasting quality experienced during the Pakistan Super League.

During the broadcast interruption, the Karachi Kings were chasing a target of 186 runs, while the Multan Sultans showcased impressive bowling by scalping the crucial wickets of James Vince, Shah Masood, and Saad Baig.

 Stopped for some readson!

They are back now!

Some techinal issue!

Oh my god!

Had some pause!

Hurts isn't it?

Yeah!

That's not how you stream such big league!

Technical side issue!

Thank god! Happy now.

