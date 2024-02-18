PSL 2024 | Twitter applauds Roy-Shakeel partnership as Quetta Gladiators triumph over Peshawar Zalmi
Quetta Gladiators beat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs in Lahore. Quetta openers Jason Roy and Saud Shakeel’s 157 runs stand helped their side put up 206/5 whereas Peshawar Zalmi couldn't capitalize on their batting blended with wickets falling at regular intervals leading to their loss.
Chasing 207 runs, the Peshawar-based team was off to a splendid start as openers Babar Azam and Saim Ayub accumulated 70/0 at the end of the powerplay. The duo accelerated the Zalmi batting to 86/0 in eight overs before Ayub departed courtesy of a mixup with skipper Babar. The Gladiators gained confidence by breaking the opening stand and subsequently dismissing Mohammed Haris in the 11th over. However, Babar looked convincing batting with a strike rate of 160 but wickets kept falling as the middle order looked bleak with the scorecard at 161/4 in 17 overs. With 25 needed off the last over, Asif Ali and Dan Mousely failed to capitalise and managed to score 190/6 in their allotted 20 overs.
This is exact the same dismissal that Shoaib Malik had mentioned during World Cup. Bowl him in body line, ask for a pull, Babar Azam does not get the enough elevation and trapped. #PSL2024 pic.twitter.com/b9x6vwMBv1— Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) February 18, 2024
Captaincy gone, class is back!— Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) February 18, 2024
Babar 2.0 on show in PZ vz QTG. #PSL2024 pic.twitter.com/94HrxSDjuU
Babar just said Bc to tkmc#PSL2024 pic.twitter.com/qvd4hui5hX— Hassan (@HassanAbbasian) February 18, 2024
I cannot avoid being a Peshawar Zalmi fan.— Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) February 18, 2024
Babar, Cadmore and Powell are together playing in this team. 20% of this team is Rajasthan Royals. Official fan now. #PSL2024
Babar's appreciating his parchi 🔥#PSL2024 pic.twitter.com/ogmITifLK8— Hassan (@HassanAbbasian) February 18, 2024
Well Played Babar Azam played Great Knock Of 68 Runs Didn't get support from other team members.#PSL2024 #PSL9 pic.twitter.com/RLP4uQHoYD— Cricholics (@WeCrickholics) February 18, 2024
Great win for Quetta Gladiators under new Captain Rilee Rossouw👏👏#PSL2024 #PZvQG— Sabih Salik (@sabihsalik4) February 18, 2024
Yeh konsa Babar Azam unlock hogaya tha? yeh humare wala Babar ha hi nahi. Babar aise khelta hi nahi hai 🥵👑#BabarAzam #PSL2024 #HBLPSL9 #KhulKeKhel #PeshawarZalmi— not yours (@not___urtype) February 18, 2024
Quetta Gladiator is a different team this time 🔥— Sa HiB (LQ) (@MohammadArfatM2) February 18, 2024
With the inclusion of Amir , Abrar & Wasim.Jr their bowling is so dangerous now.🔥#PSL9 #HBLPSL9 #PSL2024 pic.twitter.com/lB6sOYA1vq
That's why #ShaheenShah can't become Muhammad Amir.— Talha Junaid (@TalhaJunaid786) February 18, 2024
He is just too good. 👏🔥 #PSL2024 #PSL9pic.twitter.com/NhrfJy1Uil