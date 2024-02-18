PSL 2024 | Twitter applauds Roy-Shakeel partnership as Quetta Gladiators triumph over Peshawar Zalmi

‌After a high-scoring inaugural game, Peshawar Zalmi’s decision to bowl first seemed ambiguous as Quetta openers Jason Roy and Saud Shakeel were off to a flying start, hammering 70/0 in the powerplay. The duo looked relentless, taking full advantage of the Lahore pitch and cruising the Quetta Gladiators to 156/0 in 15 overs. Peshawar bowlers, especially Amir Jamal and Saim Ayub, bowled with economy rates of 14.50 and 11.30 respectively, paving the way for Gladiators to score a huge total. However, Luke Wood gave Quetta their first breakthrough by scalping Saud Shakeel (74 off 47) in the 16th over followed by Mohammad Zeeshan removing Rilee Rossouw igniting hope for the Peshawar team. The Zalmi bowlers displayed a strong comeback in the slog overs, with the key wicket of Roy (75 off 48), leaving the scoreboard at 206/5 after 20 overs.