PSL 2024 | Twitter applauds Roy-Shakeel partnership as Quetta Gladiators triumph over Peshawar Zalmi

Quetta Gladiators beat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs in Lahore. Quetta openers Jason Roy and Saud Shakeel’s 157 runs stand helped their side put up 206/5 whereas Peshawar Zalmi couldn't capitalize on their batting blended with wickets falling at regular intervals leading to their loss.

‌After a high-scoring inaugural game, Peshawar Zalmi’s decision to bowl first seemed ambiguous as Quetta openers Jason Roy and Saud Shakeel were off to a flying start, hammering 70/0 in the powerplay. The duo looked relentless, taking full advantage of the Lahore pitch and cruising the Quetta Gladiators to 156/0 in 15 overs. Peshawar bowlers, especially Amir Jamal and Saim Ayub, bowled with economy rates of 14.50 and 11.30 respectively, paving the way for Gladiators to score a huge total. However, Luke Wood gave Quetta their first breakthrough by scalping Saud Shakeel (74 off 47) in the 16th over followed by Mohammad Zeeshan removing Rilee Rossouw igniting hope for the Peshawar team. The Zalmi bowlers displayed a strong comeback in the slog overs, with the key wicket of Roy (75 off 48), leaving the scoreboard at 206/5 after 20 overs. 

Chasing 207 runs, the Peshawar-based team was off to a splendid start as openers Babar Azam and Saim Ayub accumulated 70/0 at the end of the powerplay. The duo accelerated the Zalmi batting to 86/0 in eight overs before Ayub departed courtesy of a mixup with skipper Babar. The Gladiators gained confidence by breaking the opening stand and subsequently dismissing Mohammed Haris in the 11th over. However, Babar looked convincing batting with a strike rate of 160 but wickets kept falling as the middle order looked bleak with the scorecard at 161/4 in 17 overs. With 25 needed off the last over, Asif Ali and Dan Mousely failed to capitalise and managed to score 190/6 in their allotted 20 overs. 

