PSL 2024 | Twitter reacts as Reeza Hendricks guides Multan Sultans to victory over Karachi Kings

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Multan Sultans thrashed Karachi Kings by 55 runs to open their tally with two points. Reeza Hendricks' stellar innings of 79 runs off 54 deliveries propelled the Sultans to a convincing win, while Karachi Kings faced challenges in forming stable partnerships and succumbed to a defeat.

‌After the Multan Sultans were asked to bat first, the Karachi Kings got off to a decent start when they sent opener Mohammad Rizwan back to the pavilion in the third over. By the end of the powerplay, the Sultans were 53/1 with Reeza Hendricks and Dawid Malan at the crease. However, the Karachi bowlers showed utmost intent and conceded just 17 runs in the ninth, tenth, and 11th overs. Meanwhile, the Hendricks-Malan duo stabilized the Multan batting, taking them to 98/1 in 12 overs. However, the Kings had their moment of relief when they scalped Malan’s wicket in the 17th over. But Hendricks looked pretty dominant with a strike rate of 146.30, aiming for a big total. Khushdil Shah’s quickfire cameo of 28 runs off just 13 balls, coupled with Hendricks's impressive 79 off 54 deliveries, contributed to a 47-run partnership that propelled their side to 185/2 by the end of the allotted 20 overs.

Chasing 186, the Karachi Kings got off to a terrible start as Multan pacer David Willey took successive wickets of James Vince and Saad Baig in the third over. However, the King's batting was stabilized by Pakistan veteran Shoaib Malik, who built a 52-run partnership with Shan Masood, taking their side to 62/3 in 8.5 overs. Unfortunately, Masood was the victim of a full-length delivery by Usama Mir and was dismissed on the last ball of the ninth over. Masood’s dismissal boosted the confidence of the Sultans, and Abbas Afridi further capitalized on the momentum by dismissing the key wickets of Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Nawaz. Meanwhile, Mohammad Ali of the Sultans added to Karachi's batting troubles by dismissing Daniel Sams and Hasan Ali, leaving the scorecard at 101/7 after 15 overs. Karachi Kings struggled to forge stable partnerships, and with Mir Hamza's exit, they found themselves adrift at 113/8 after 17 overs, pinning their hopes on a miraculous performance from Kieron Pollard. But the Kings failed to provide any fireworks and scored 130/8 in 20 overs, losing the game by 55 runs.

