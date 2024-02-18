PSL 2024 | Twitter reacts as Reeza Hendricks guides Multan Sultans to victory over Karachi Kings
Multan Sultans thrashed Karachi Kings by 55 runs to open their tally with two points. Reeza Hendricks' stellar innings of 79 runs off 54 deliveries propelled the Sultans to a convincing win, while Karachi Kings faced challenges in forming stable partnerships and succumbed to a defeat.
Chasing 186, the Karachi Kings got off to a terrible start as Multan pacer David Willey took successive wickets of James Vince and Saad Baig in the third over. However, the King's batting was stabilized by Pakistan veteran Shoaib Malik, who built a 52-run partnership with Shan Masood, taking their side to 62/3 in 8.5 overs. Unfortunately, Masood was the victim of a full-length delivery by Usama Mir and was dismissed on the last ball of the ninth over. Masood’s dismissal boosted the confidence of the Sultans, and Abbas Afridi further capitalized on the momentum by dismissing the key wickets of Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Nawaz. Meanwhile, Mohammad Ali of the Sultans added to Karachi's batting troubles by dismissing Daniel Sams and Hasan Ali, leaving the scorecard at 101/7 after 15 overs. Karachi Kings struggled to forge stable partnerships, and with Mir Hamza's exit, they found themselves adrift at 113/8 after 17 overs, pinning their hopes on a miraculous performance from Kieron Pollard. But the Kings failed to provide any fireworks and scored 130/8 in 20 overs, losing the game by 55 runs.
Deadly Yorker PSL#TestCricket #bazzball #BabarAzam #kohli #INDvsENG #RohitSharma #Root #WTC25 #Ashwin #jurel #PSL2024 #PSL9 #YashasviJaiswal #Jadeja #Rajkot #EnglandCricket #ShubmanGill #MSvsKRK #SarfarazKhan #PSL9Updates #pant #BabarAzam𓃵 #Rizwan pic.twitter.com/pE1AEG0wVG— Yashasvi Jaiswal Army❣️ (@Jaiswal_Army) February 18, 2024
Brilliantly bowled!
Waaao Clean Bowled……!!!🔥🔥🔥#PSL2024 #PSL9 #PSL9Updates pic.twitter.com/hBarCEUY0X— Sami (@Sami_9615) February 18, 2024
There was a technical issue!
Everything alright in Multan? Why has #PSL2024 broadcast suddenly stopped mid-match?— Muhammad Meer (@Asif3144) February 18, 2024
They didn't do it!
KAR need 59 runs in 6 balls to win#BabarAzam #PSL2024 #HanteoMusicAwards2023— Hamza farooq (@Hmzarja) February 18, 2024
Lol! Moyye Moyyee!
It's never-ending for Karachi.#PSL2024 #kkvsMs pic.twitter.com/xeijtfiJ9T— where is my mind? (@chicken_ka_leg) February 18, 2024
Exceptinal delivery!
Mohammad Ali, T20 World Cup ticket loading. 🥵#PSL2024 #PSL9 pic.twitter.com/HUDetNsHyF— Azhar Ali🤙 (@ali_azhar100) February 18, 2024
Oh god!
The reason Malik makes fifty in this Match— Muhammad Abubakar (@MR56_fans) February 18, 2024
Because our bhabi sana Javed is here ❤️❤️#PSL2024 pic.twitter.com/NfegE05dTu
Good to see supporting people in life!
Sana Javed is supporting Shoaib Malik in the Multan Stadium 👏🏽👏🏽 #HBLPSL9 #PSL2024 pic.twitter.com/ulgAfxW59p— Farooq Mohsin (@asad_sanwa66496) February 18, 2024
Hurts more!
Karachi fans be like: General sahab m haar ra hu meri madad kro :/😭#MSvKK #PSL2024— sʜعᴢɪᴍ🚩 (@huhh_Shazz) February 18, 2024
Good win for them!
Multan Sultan Won By 55 Runs Defeating Karachi Kings— Cricholics (@WeCrickholics) February 18, 2024
Mohammad Ali Did Excellent Bowling In 4 Overs Just Gave 23 Runs With The Average Of 5.8 An Taken 3 Wickets Rising Star.#PSL2024 #PSL9 pic.twitter.com/Jd0T7a5r7v