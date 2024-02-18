PSL 2024 | Twitter reacts as Reeza Hendricks guides Multan Sultans to victory over Karachi Kings

Chasing 186, the Karachi Kings got off to a terrible start as Multan pacer David Willey took successive wickets of James Vince and Saad Baig in the third over. However, the King's batting was stabilized by Pakistan veteran Shoaib Malik, who built a 52-run partnership with Shan Masood, taking their side to 62/3 in 8.5 overs. Unfortunately, Masood was the victim of a full-length delivery by Usama Mir and was dismissed on the last ball of the ninth over. Masood’s dismissal boosted the confidence of the Sultans, and Abbas Afridi further capitalized on the momentum by dismissing the key wickets of Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Nawaz. Meanwhile, Mohammad Ali of the Sultans added to Karachi's batting troubles by dismissing Daniel Sams and Hasan Ali, leaving the scorecard at 101/7 after 15 overs. Karachi Kings struggled to forge stable partnerships, and with Mir Hamza's exit, they found themselves adrift at 113/8 after 17 overs, pinning their hopes on a miraculous performance from Kieron Pollard. But the Kings failed to provide any fireworks and scored 130/8 in 20 overs, losing the game by 55 runs.