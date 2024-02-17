PSL 2024 | Twitter reacts as Shadab-Salman duo propel Islamabad to victory over Qalandars season opener

‌After an extravagant opening ceremony, Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium was all set to host the inaugural match of PSL 2024 between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars. United skipper Shadab Khan won the toss and chose to bowl first in a batting-friendly Lahore pitch. Seizing the golden opportunity of batting first, Lahore openers Fakhar Zaman and Sahibzada Farhan cruised to 66/0 at the end of the powerplay. The splendid opening stand of 67 runs runs was disrupted by Islamabad captain Shadab Khan, who dismissed Zaman in the seventh over. Rassie van der Dussen and Farhan took their side to 88/1 in 10 overs with Farhan departing in the next over. However, Tymal Mills scalped the wicket of Farhan giving the United a sigh of relief. But van der Dussen and Abdullah Shafique powered the Lahore batting with a 73-run stand taking them to 159/3 in 17 overs. After Shafique’s departure in the 18th over, van der Dussen took the onus and smacked 71 off 41 deliveries charging the Lahore Qalandars to 195/5 in 20 overs.