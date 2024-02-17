More Options

PSL 2024 | Twitter reacts as Shadab-Salman duo propel Islamabad to victory over Qalandars season opener

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Islamabad United beat defending champions Lahore Qalandars by 8 wickets in the first game of PSL 2024 in Lahore. Chasing the total 195 runs put up by the Qalandars, the United's batsmen Shadab Khan and Agha Salman orchestrated a magnificent 138-run partnership, steering their side for a win.

‌After an extravagant opening ceremony, Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium was all set to host the inaugural match of PSL 2024 between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars. United skipper Shadab Khan won the toss and chose to bowl first in a batting-friendly Lahore pitch. Seizing the golden opportunity of batting first, Lahore openers Fakhar Zaman and Sahibzada Farhan cruised to 66/0 at the end of the powerplay. The splendid opening stand of 67 runs runs was disrupted by Islamabad captain Shadab Khan, who dismissed Zaman in the seventh over. Rassie van der Dussen and Farhan took their side to 88/1 in 10 overs with Farhan departing in the next over. However, Tymal Mills scalped the wicket of Farhan giving the United a sigh of relief. But van der Dussen and Abdullah Shafique powered the Lahore batting with a 73-run stand taking them to 159/3 in 17 overs. After Shafique’s departure in the 18th over, van der Dussen took the onus and smacked  71 off 41 deliveries charging the Lahore Qalandars to 195/5 in 20 overs. 

Chasing 196 runs, the Islamabad United were off to a solid start with openers Alex Hales and Colin Munro scoring 41/0 in 5 overs. Lahore’s pacer Zaman Khan gave his side the big breakthrough by dismissing Munro on the last ball of the fifth over. At the end of the powerplay, Islamabad United were 50/1 with Hales and Shadab Khan on the crease. Hales departed on the eighth over with Salman Fayyaz’s beautiful back-of-a-length delivery. However, Hales’ departure did not affect the United batting as Khan Shadab and Agha Salman hammered the Lahore bowling with a gigantic 138-run stand and won the game with eight balls to spare.

