PSL 2024 | Twitter reacts as Shadab-Salman duo propel Islamabad to victory over Qalandars season opener
Islamabad United beat defending champions Lahore Qalandars by 8 wickets in the first game of PSL 2024 in Lahore. Chasing the total 195 runs put up by the Qalandars, the United's batsmen Shadab Khan and Agha Salman orchestrated a magnificent 138-run partnership, steering their side for a win.
Chasing 196 runs, the Islamabad United were off to a solid start with openers Alex Hales and Colin Munro scoring 41/0 in 5 overs. Lahore’s pacer Zaman Khan gave his side the big breakthrough by dismissing Munro on the last ball of the fifth over. At the end of the powerplay, Islamabad United were 50/1 with Hales and Shadab Khan on the crease. Hales departed on the eighth over with Salman Fayyaz’s beautiful back-of-a-length delivery. However, Hales’ departure did not affect the United batting as Khan Shadab and Agha Salman hammered the Lahore bowling with a gigantic 138-run stand and won the game with eight balls to spare.
February 17, 2024
What a cricketing mind Mr Shadan when Agha Salman was drafted in PSL draft. He say to me Agha will perform well in upcoming PSL and Agha proving himself now.@imshadan16 👍👏#PSL2024 pic.twitter.com/nO1PrTgQS5— 𝐌ᴜᴅᴀsɪʀ💎 (@iMMudasirPak) February 17, 2024
@HarisRauf14 is an overated bowler .#pakistan #psl #cricket #engvsind— naiema (@NaiemaXxxx) February 17, 2024
Shadab khan and Agha Salman's match winning knocks helped Islamabad United to win against Lahore Qalandars in the first match of PSL.#PSL2024 #BabarAzam𓃵 #Nawalny #KiVi17F #Bbrightvc #HBLPSL9 #事務ミス選手権 #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/KSCqjYZNE6— Ateeq Ur Rahman🇵🇰 (@AbbasiAteeq20) February 17, 2024
AVG pace of Shaheen— Arslan Malik (@Pakistan7867869) February 17, 2024
Intl - 127 KM/h
PSL - 140KM/h #HBLPSL9 | #KhulKeKhel | #LQvIU pic.twitter.com/WuDxHKgzvB
Congratulations Islamabad United On First Win Of PSL9— Saqib munawar🏏 (@SaqibSM714) February 17, 2024
Lahore Lost First Match On Home Ground.#HBLPSL2024#NaseemShah #PSL pic.twitter.com/rOJtXKKvZh
An important lesson learned today is that keep Usama Mirs and Usman Qadirs in your pockets. Shadab Khan is still the best T20 player in the country. A slight dip in form allowed people to talk down on him. He is back.#IUvLQ— Abdul-Rafay (@juicyfulltoss) February 17, 2024
Shadab Khan is the MOST VALUABLE T20 PLAYER in Pakistan Cricket.— Darwish 56 🇵🇰 (@msayubi632) February 17, 2024
He is t20s gangstar 🥵#LQvIU pic.twitter.com/dJV8vNqkEG
I think shadab Khan has finished Haris Rauf career too!!!— Arpita Singhal (@Arpita_singhal2) February 17, 2024
He smashed a 98 m six to him !!!!#psl #PSL2024 #BoycottPSL#HBLPSL2024 #shadabkhan #HarisRauf #ShaheenAfridi #LahoreQalandars #IslamabadUnited #INDvsENG#gill #Jaiswal #sarfaraz pic.twitter.com/2I4Jvzk0RW