BPL 2024 | Twitter abuzz as Sylhet Strikers outshine Comilla Victorians to attain consolation win
With an all-round clinical display, the Sylhet Strikers beat Comilla Victorians by 12 runs at Chattogram. Chasing 178 runs put up by the Strikers, the Victorians' middle order faltered, resulting in them reaching only 165/6 within their allotted 20 overs and losing the game by 12 runs.
In reply, Comilla Victorians had a shaky start with opener Imrul Kayes returning to the pavilion in the second over. The woes persisted for Comilla as their star batter Towhid Hridoy, was dismissed just at the cusp of powerplay, leaving the scorecard at 39/2 in six overs. Subsequently, Johnson Charles and Comilla skipper Litton Das showcased their batting prowess with a splendid 79-run partnership, guiding their side to 117/2 in 15 overs. Nevertheless, following the swift departures of Charles and Moeen Ali, the Victorians found themselves in a tough spot at 127/4 after 16.4 overs. Das, who had been the standout performer with 85 runs off 57 balls was unfortunately dismissed in the 20th over, leaving a significant void in the team's batting lineup. Despite high hopes for fireworks from Andre Russell the Victorians were left wanting as they faced the daunting task of needing 25 runs off the final over. Unfortunately, their chase fell short, and they could only manage to score 165/6 in their allotted 20 overs. The victory served as a consolation for the Sylhet Strikers, as the Comilla Victorians secured their spot in the playoffs with 14 points.
Sylhet Strikers beat favourites Comilla Victorians by 12 runs in a dead rubber. If only Sylhet hadn’t started the comp so badly…— Sight Screen Cricket Journal (@SightScreenCJ) February 19, 2024
Good game for Benny Howell 62* (31) and he cleans up Birmingham Phoenix teammate Moeen Ali for a duck.#BPL2024 @bennytweets_ pic.twitter.com/moy6KbNSFh
there is matches getting fixed and there are players fixed and and there is top bpl— sai anvesh (@sai_anvesh2196) February 19, 2024
Shanto is your all format captain , why isn’t he the captain in bpl ? Didn’t he agree to do fixing ? That’s why he isn’t the captain in bpl ?— GD (@gauti3131) February 19, 2024
Everything about BPL is fixed from toss to match.— S (@captrocin) February 19, 2024
Moeen Ali only came to waste balls, paid good $$ #BPL— S (@captrocin) February 19, 2024
Russell could have come in place of Moeen Ali, you are not playing ODI #BPL— S (@captrocin) February 19, 2024
I have not found a single reason to justify bpl and ilt20 till now— Tang aa chuke hain kashmakash-e-zindagi se hum era (@mayoos_majdoor) February 19, 2024
The B in BPL stands for "Betting"😅🤣🤣— Goan Kaju🥂🍺 (@GoanBoy26) February 19, 2024
Winning in BPL in Pure Luck 🥲🙌🏻— LEO 🇦🇺 (@BettorKid) February 19, 2024
Risked Some Hard Earned Money On Sylhet To Hit Fours And Thank God It Payed Off ! 😅— Rahul Choudhary (@Rchoudhary0707) February 19, 2024
P.S This Was My Second Bet In BPL And I Don’t Recommend Anyone To Invest In This League !#BPL2024 #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/vr35TCZXfo