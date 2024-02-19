BPL 2024 | Twitter abuzz as Sylhet Strikers outshine Comilla Victorians to attain consolation win

In reply, Comilla Victorians had a shaky start with opener Imrul Kayes returning to the pavilion in the second over. The woes persisted for Comilla as their star batter Towhid Hridoy, was dismissed just at the cusp of powerplay, leaving the scorecard at 39/2 in six overs. Subsequently, Johnson Charles and Comilla skipper Litton Das showcased their batting prowess with a splendid 79-run partnership, guiding their side to 117/2 in 15 overs. Nevertheless, following the swift departures of Charles and Moeen Ali, the Victorians found themselves in a tough spot at 127/4 after 16.4 overs. Das, who had been the standout performer with 85 runs off 57 balls was unfortunately dismissed in the 20th over, leaving a significant void in the team's batting lineup. Despite high hopes for fireworks from Andre Russell the Victorians were left wanting as they faced the daunting task of needing 25 runs off the final over. Unfortunately, their chase fell short, and they could only manage to score 165/6 in their allotted 20 overs. The victory served as a consolation for the Sylhet Strikers, as the Comilla Victorians secured their spot in the playoffs with 14 points.