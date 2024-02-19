More Options

BPL 2024 | Twitter abuzz as Sylhet Strikers outshine Comilla Victorians to attain consolation win

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

With an all-round clinical display, the Sylhet Strikers beat Comilla Victorians by 12 runs at Chattogram. Chasing 178 runs put up by the Strikers, the Victorians' middle order faltered, resulting in them reaching only 165/6 within their allotted 20 overs and losing the game by 12 runs.

‌Sylhet Strikers showcased their on-the-spot acumen as they promptly seized the opportunity to capitalize on winning the toss, opting to set the tone by batting first in Chattogram. Strikers openers Kennar Lewis and Zakir Hasan had given a good start, scoring 40/0 in five overs. However, just before the end of the powerplay, Sunil Narine scalped the wicket of Hasan with the scorecard at 41/1 in six overs. Thereafter, Lewis and Najmul Hossain Shanto stabilised the Sylhet batting and took them to 65/1 in nine overs, with the former departing in the 10th over. Despite a decent start by the top order, the Sylhet middle order looked weak as Shanto and Yasir Ali departed in quick succession. However, Benny Howell and Mohammad Mithun powered the Strikers to 151/5 in 18 overs with a splendid 77-run partnership, eventually steering them to 177/5.

In reply, Comilla Victorians had a shaky start with opener Imrul Kayes returning to the pavilion in the second over. The woes persisted for Comilla as their star batter Towhid Hridoy, was dismissed just at the cusp of powerplay, leaving the scorecard at 39/2 in six overs. Subsequently, Johnson Charles and Comilla skipper Litton Das showcased their batting prowess with a splendid 79-run partnership, guiding their side to 117/2 in 15 overs. Nevertheless, following the swift departures of Charles and Moeen Ali, the Victorians found themselves in a tough spot at 127/4 after 16.4 overs. Das, who had been the standout performer with 85 runs off 57 balls was unfortunately dismissed in the 20th over, leaving a significant void in the team's batting lineup. Despite high hopes for fireworks from Andre Russell the Victorians were left wanting as they faced the daunting task of needing 25 runs off the final over. Unfortunately, their chase fell short, and they could only manage to score 165/6 in their allotted 20 overs. The victory served as a consolation for the Sylhet Strikers, as the Comilla Victorians secured their spot in the playoffs with 14 points.

