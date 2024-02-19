BPL 2024 | Twitter in splits as Mominul's herculean effort unravels in comical chaos
In the dynamic rhythm of cricketing contests, even minute errors could reshape the momentum of a game. A similar incident took place in Chattogram between Fortune Barishal and Rangpur Riders when Mominul Haque’s scintillating effort turned into a comedy of error resulting in a six.
On the second ball of the seventh over, Shakib floated a full-pitched delivery around the off-stump line and Mayers charged down the ground to pummel it down the ground. The stroke came off the inside half of the willow and the ball swirled towards Mominul Haque stationed at the deep. The fielder there put in an excellent effort by leaping at the edge of the circle and whipping the ball back in the air before stepping outside the rope. He immediately jumped inside the field of play to grab the free-falling ball but dropped it at the last juncture.
Mominul almost pulled off the difficult part of the catch neatly but made a silly error at the last moment to realize that the ball landed on the cushions for a six. Seeing this herculean effort turn into a comical incident in a matter of a second, the Twitterverse could not stop from viewing their opinion.
