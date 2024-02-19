More Options

‌BPL 2024 | Twitter lauds Abu Hider's breathtaking spell flummoxing capped stars in three-wicket over

The rise of T20 franchises across the globe has been influential in bestowing the limelight on various unsung heroes from the cricket field. The BPL contest between Fortune Barishal and Rangpur Riders saw Abu Hider’s strong comeback toppling capped internationals in a three-wicket over.

In a battle of two brilliant sides in the 2024 Bangladesh Premier League, The Barishal-based side won the toss and elected to bat first. The skipper walked the talk by offering a good start with Kyle Mayers carrying the baton halfway through the innings before a lower-order collapse took center stage, courtesy of a masterful spell from Abu Hider.

On the first ball of the 13th over, Hider came around the wicket and dished a fuller delivery just outside the fifth stump line to Mushfiqur Rahim that the keeper batter pressed forward to drive but got the outside edge back to the keeper. Two balls later, the left-arm pacer switched angle for Soumya Sarkar and pitched a short of a good length delivery at the fourth stump line. The ball nipped a tad and Sarkar’s intended drive found an inside edge and the ball ricocheted back to the stumps. 

Following a single of Mahmudullah Riyad in the succeeding delivery, set-batter Kyle Mayers played a low full-toss back into the hand of the bowler and Hider had no issue in grasping the rebounding white rock. Subsequently, the pacer who last featured for Bangladesh in December 2018, sprinted across the field and roared up in jubilation. Seeing the formidable comeback from the 28-year-old, the Twitterverse could not stop from showering their praise.

