BPL 2024 | Twitter lauds Abu Hider's breathtaking spell flummoxing capped stars in three-wicket over
The rise of T20 franchises across the globe has been influential in bestowing the limelight on various unsung heroes from the cricket field. The BPL contest between Fortune Barishal and Rangpur Riders saw Abu Hider’s strong comeback toppling capped internationals in a three-wicket over.
In a battle of two brilliant sides in the 2024 Bangladesh Premier League, The Barishal-based side won the toss and elected to bat first. The skipper walked the talk by offering a good start with Kyle Mayers carrying the baton halfway through the innings before a lower-order collapse took center stage, courtesy of a masterful spell from Abu Hider.
On the first ball of the 13th over, Hider came around the wicket and dished a fuller delivery just outside the fifth stump line to Mushfiqur Rahim that the keeper batter pressed forward to drive but got the outside edge back to the keeper. Two balls later, the left-arm pacer switched angle for Soumya Sarkar and pitched a short of a good length delivery at the fourth stump line. The ball nipped a tad and Sarkar’s intended drive found an inside edge and the ball ricocheted back to the stumps.
Following a single of Mahmudullah Riyad in the succeeding delivery, set-batter Kyle Mayers played a low full-toss back into the hand of the bowler and Hider had no issue in grasping the rebounding white rock. Subsequently, the pacer who last featured for Bangladesh in December 2018, sprinted across the field and roared up in jubilation. Seeing the formidable comeback from the 28-year-old, the Twitterverse could not stop from showering their praise.
What a fantastic over!
W 0 W 1 W 😱 Abu Hider announces himself to the world with a fantastic over! #BPL pic.twitter.com/IXfSZSaOeZ— FanCode (@FanCode) February 19, 2024
Alert!
🚨RECORD ALERT— Naimul Alam Jamil (@NaimulAlamJamil) February 19, 2024
Abu Hider just registered the best bowling spell by a Bangladesh bowler in BPL history 👏#BPL2024 #DanoPower
Best spell
Rangpur pacer Abu Hider Rony has taken five wickets as the third player in this season of BPL. Today Barishal was closed alone. The best spell of the season so far. Figure 4-0-12-5.#BPL2024 #bpl#Bcb#Cricket pic.twitter.com/ILTAYVcOxZ— Md Ifran Ali Bijoy 🇧🇩 (@IfranAliBijoy20) February 19, 2024
4th best
The 4th best bowling figure in BPL history is now held by Abu Hider Rony.🔥— Kownok Ahmed Uthso (@KAhmedUthso) February 19, 2024
He took 5 wickets with only 12 runs in 4 overs against Fortune Barishal.#BPL2024 pic.twitter.com/Jg9N5ZmhdK
Fifer
FIFER💥| Abu Hider Rony#BPL | #cricket | #cricketfans pic.twitter.com/hqvUt4t370— BPL Bangladesh Premier League (@BPLofficialT20) February 19, 2024
One of the best
💥 5-WICKET HAUL— Omar Faruque (@OmarFar46196492) February 19, 2024
💥 ALL INTERNATIONAL STAR PLAYERS' WICKETS
💥 BEST BOWLING FIGURES BY A BANGLADESHI IN BPL
Abu Hider Rony, the left-arm pacer from Bangladesh, is breathing fire!#BPL2024 #BangladeshCricket pic.twitter.com/3J5PTCV5qb
Brilliant bowling
DREAM BOWLING FIGURE FOR ANY BOWLER IN T20s! 🙌— Omar Faruque (@OmarFar46196492) February 19, 2024
An absolute brilliant bowling display by Abu Hider Rony 👏 pic.twitter.com/97hBSpKiHB
On fire
5️⃣ উইকেট নিয়ে একাই বরিশালের ব্যাটিং লাইন-আপ ধ্বসিয়ে দিয়েছেন রাইডার Abu Hider Rony‼️ 🔥 👊🏽— Rangpur Riders (@RangpurRider) February 19, 2024
রংপুর রাইডার্স 🆚 ফরচুন বরিশাল | বিপিএল ২০২৪#Joyerlorai #rangpurriders #BPL24 #bangladesh #bangladeshcricket pic.twitter.com/ODdd2pgZOs
Stunning over
Abu Hider 5-5 in 2.1 overs. Stunning— Karthik Raj (@kartcric) February 19, 2024
Single handedly
Abu Hider Rony single-handedly brings RR back on track. This is surely one of BPL's finest spells.— Asif U. Upol (@asif_upol) February 19, 2024