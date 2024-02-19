‌BPL 2024 | Twitter lauds Abu Hider's breathtaking spell flummoxing capped stars in three-wicket over

On the first ball of the 13th over, Hider came around the wicket and dished a fuller delivery just outside the fifth stump line to Mushfiqur Rahim that the keeper batter pressed forward to drive but got the outside edge back to the keeper. Two balls later, the left-arm pacer switched angle for Soumya Sarkar and pitched a short of a good length delivery at the fourth stump line. The ball nipped a tad and Sarkar’s intended drive found an inside edge and the ball ricocheted back to the stumps.