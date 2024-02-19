More Options

PSL 2024 | Twitter erupts as 'Boom Boom' Afridi launches massive Six on first ball

173

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

While it's routine for bowlers to claim wickets for their team, witnessing a bowler smash a six on the very first delivery is a truly extraordinary moment. Lahore Qalandar’s skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi showcased his impressive batting prowess by smashing a six on the very first ball he encountered.

‌Quetta Gladiators had a good time with their bowling in slog overs as they managed to scalp the important wickets of Sikandar Raza and Carlos Braithwaite without hiccups. Although, the Lahore Qalandars had few good partnerships, mainly between Raza and Jahandad Khan, the Quetta brigade managed to pick quick wickets at regular intervals. With 160/6 in 17.3 overs, the star of last year’s PSL finals Shaheen Shah Afridi came into bat hoping to pave the way for the Qalandars to score a decent total on board. 

Afridi, known for his explosive batting lately, came into bat in the 18th over, all set to face the third ball of Mohammed Hasnain’s over. Bracing for an incoming full-length ball, Afridi elegantly cleared his front foot and authoritatively sent the delivery soaring over deep mid wicket. The Gaddafi Stadium was spellbound witnessing their skipper's batting might, prompting the Twitterverse to erupt in praise for the audacious 23-year-old speedster who dared to middle a slog on the very first ball.

