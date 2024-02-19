PSL 2024 | Twitter erupts as 'Boom Boom' Afridi launches massive Six on first ball
While it's routine for bowlers to claim wickets for their team, witnessing a bowler smash a six on the very first delivery is a truly extraordinary moment. Lahore Qalandar’s skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi showcased his impressive batting prowess by smashing a six on the very first ball he encountered.
Afridi, known for his explosive batting lately, came into bat in the 18th over, all set to face the third ball of Mohammed Hasnain’s over. Bracing for an incoming full-length ball, Afridi elegantly cleared his front foot and authoritatively sent the delivery soaring over deep mid wicket. The Gaddafi Stadium was spellbound witnessing their skipper's batting might, prompting the Twitterverse to erupt in praise for the audacious 23-year-old speedster who dared to middle a slog on the very first ball.
