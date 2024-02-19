PSL 2024 | Twitter lauds Khwaja Nafay’s clinical knock as Quetta Gladiators dominate Lahore Qalandars
Quetta Gladiators secured their second consecutive victory by defeating Lahore Qalandars with a five-wicket triumph in Lahore. Chasing 188 runs put up by the Qalandars, the Quetta brigade was splendid with their batting blended with Khwaja Nafay’s splendid knock resulting in a clinical win.
Chasing 188, the Quetta Gladiators were off to a flying start with openers Jason Roy and Saud Shakeel taking their side to 61/0 at the end of the powerplay. However, Lahore’s Zaman Khan provided the first breakthrough dismissing Shakeel with a pinpoint yorker. Sikandar Raza too joined the party and scalped Roy with a googly. The Gladiators looked a bit nervous losing the openers with the scorecard at 79/2 in eight overs. Nevertheless, the Gladiators' middle order exhibited a resolute intent to forge stable partnerships. Despite their determination, the crucial wickets of Quetta Gladiators skipper Riley Rossouw and Sarfaraz Ahmed were lost, leaving the scorecard at 130/4 after 13.1 overs. Meanwhile, Khwaja Nafay and Sherfane Rutherford paved the way for a win with the Gladiators with a clinical 34-run stand. Nafay scored a splendid 60 off 31 blended with Akel Hosen’s nine runs guided the Gladiators in a five wickets victory over Lahore Qalandars.
Brutality!
Nafay, you beauty! 💫— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 19, 2024
Quick off the blocks as he hammers two massive hits 💥#HBLPSL9 | #KhulKeKhel | #LQvQG pic.twitter.com/nKL3ZVOGMm
What an inning he played!
Young prodigy seals the deal 🤩— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 19, 2024
Khawaja Nafay, take a bow! 🫡#HBLPSL9 | #KhulKeKhel | #LQvQG pic.twitter.com/bdfsiQRiKX
Crazy!
𝐍𝐨 𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐦𝐚𝐱𝐢𝐦𝐮𝐦! 😲— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 19, 2024
The @saudshak way 😎#HBLPSL9 | #KhulKeKhel | #LQvQG pic.twitter.com/sMjYgwqvkD
Naahhhh!
You're a sick individual if you're loving this Lol Qalandars downfall 🥹 #LQvQG pic.twitter.com/sGDNcmfUZA— SAAD 🇵🇰 (@SaadIrfan258) February 19, 2024
Superb
Uffff what a strong player he is ❤️❤️❤️❤️#KhawajaNafay #LahoreQalandars #QGvsLQ #LQvQG— Qadir Khawaja (@iamqadirkhawaja) February 19, 2024
pic.twitter.com/GN7FxfvB6A
Incredible
60 Runs— Nawaz 🇵🇰 (@Rnawaz31888) February 19, 2024
31 Balls
Only 1 Dot Ball
KHAWAJA "Incredible" NAFAY! 💜⚡#LQvQG #PSL2024 pic.twitter.com/NBtcqv0lQd
True
Quetta are the strongest team in PSL 2024. The reason is they removed underperformers like Iftikhar Ahmed. And picked youngsters like Khawaja Nafay and Saud Shakeel. What a difference it has made🔥🏏 #LQvQG— Haroon (@hazharoon) February 19, 2024
Old is gold!
Old Quetta Gladiators is back— 🇵🇰M hamza LQ💚💚 (@Maxoomladla2) February 19, 2024
Old Lahore qalandars is back#LQvQG pic.twitter.com/DrVDMuoKN6
Quetta gem!
What a temperament this youngster has shown. Won the game single-handedly 👏👏— muzamilasif (@muzamilasif4) February 19, 2024
Karachi-born Nafay has arrived 🔥🔥
Quetta beat @lahoreqalandars at home #PSL9 #LQvQG pic.twitter.com/AKWDUA5Yfp
Yes
Khawaja Nafay is a really confident young batter. Relishing the occasion #LQvQG— Bazid Khan (@bazidkhan81) February 19, 2024
Blessed
Shaheen putting his hand on the head of Khawaja Nafay. 💕 #LQvQG #PSL2024 pic.twitter.com/VKw9Bkbxja— Taimoor Zaman (@taimoorze) February 19, 2024
Real deal
This guy Khawaja Nafay looks a real deal. Quetta Gladiators looking very strong this year. Lahore Qalandars may finish in the bottom two. Haris Rauf has become a tape ball bowler again. #LQvQG— Cric Basheer (@basheer_699) February 19, 2024
Goodnight 🌃
pic.twitter.com/4pjoFxgX01