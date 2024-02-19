More Options

PSL 2024 | Twitter lauds Khwaja Nafay’s clinical knock as Quetta Gladiators dominate Lahore Qalandars

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Quetta Gladiators secured their second consecutive victory by defeating Lahore Qalandars with a five-wicket triumph in Lahore. Chasing 188 runs put up by the Qalandars, the Quetta brigade was splendid with their batting blended with Khwaja Nafay’s splendid knock resulting in a clinical win.

‌Lahore Qalandar’s decision to bat first did not work well as they lost their star opener Fakhar Zaman in the third over by Akeal Hosein. However, the Lahore batting was spurred by Sahibzada Farhan and Rassie van der Dussen who took their side to 43/1 at the end of powerplay. With a splendid 53-run stand, the Qalandars looked decent with 62/1 in 8.3 overs. However, the momentum shifted in the next ball when Quetta's Abrar Ahmed skillfully dismantled the first wicket partnership, scalping van der Dussen, who unfortunately failed to ignite any fireworks. With Farhan and Abdullah Shafique, the Qalandars reached 67/2 in 10 over hoping to put up a decent total on board. However, Shafique departed in the 14th over and Sikandar Raza along with Jahandad Khan built a 45-run stand taking the Qalandars to 140/4 in 16 overs. With small cameos from Shaheen Shah Afridi and Carlos Braithwate in the slog overs, the Qalandars orchestrated a formidable total, posting 187/7 on the scoreboard in their allotted 20 overs.

Chasing 188, the Quetta Gladiators were off to a flying start with openers Jason Roy and Saud Shakeel taking their side to 61/0 at the end of the powerplay. However, Lahore’s Zaman Khan provided the first breakthrough dismissing Shakeel with a pinpoint yorker. Sikandar Raza too joined the party and scalped Roy with a googly. The Gladiators looked a bit nervous losing the openers with the scorecard at 79/2 in eight overs. Nevertheless, the Gladiators' middle order exhibited a resolute intent to forge stable partnerships. Despite their determination, the crucial wickets of Quetta Gladiators skipper Riley Rossouw and Sarfaraz Ahmed were lost, leaving the scorecard at 130/4 after 13.1 overs. Meanwhile, Khwaja Nafay and Sherfane Rutherford paved the way for a win with the Gladiators with a clinical 34-run stand. Nafay scored a splendid 60 off 31 blended with Akel Hosen’s nine runs guided the Gladiators in a five wickets victory over Lahore Qalandars. 

