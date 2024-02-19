PSL 2024 | Twitter lauds Khwaja Nafay’s clinical knock as Quetta Gladiators dominate Lahore Qalandars

‌Lahore Qalandar’s decision to bat first did not work well as they lost their star opener Fakhar Zaman in the third over by Akeal Hosein. However, the Lahore batting was spurred by Sahibzada Farhan and Rassie van der Dussen who took their side to 43/1 at the end of powerplay. With a splendid 53-run stand, the Qalandars looked decent with 62/1 in 8.3 overs. However, the momentum shifted in the next ball when Quetta's Abrar Ahmed skillfully dismantled the first wicket partnership, scalping van der Dussen, who unfortunately failed to ignite any fireworks. With Farhan and Abdullah Shafique, the Qalandars reached 67/2 in 10 over hoping to put up a decent total on board. However, Shafique departed in the 14th over and Sikandar Raza along with Jahandad Khan built a 45-run stand taking the Qalandars to 140/4 in 16 overs. With small cameos from Shaheen Shah Afridi and Carlos Braithwate in the slog overs, the Qalandars orchestrated a formidable total, posting 187/7 on the scoreboard in their allotted 20 overs.