PSL 2024 | Twitter lauds Zaman Khan’s masterful yorker toppling Quetta’s Saud Shakeel

However, Zaman Khan gave his side the much-needed break in the form of a toe-crushing yorker. As soon as the powerplay was done, Lahore Skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi handed the ball to Zaman who conceded seven runs in his first four balls. However, the slingy-actioned bowler produced magic in his next delivery when Shakeel looked to continue his assault. He bowled a perfect inswinging yorker that bewildered Shakeel as he failed to jam the bat down in the right time and wondered what just happened in a matter of moments. A packed Gaddafi stadium erupted as Zaman along with his Lahore contingent roared in jubilation as the 22-year-old managed to break the crucial 69 runs opening partnership.