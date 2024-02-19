More Options

PSL 2024 | Twitter lauds Zaman Khan’s masterful yorker toppling Quetta’s Saud Shakeel

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Nothing can be more enthralling for a fielding side and especially the bowler who produces a magnificent yorker. Lahore Qalandar’s Zaman Khan produced something similar with a brilliant in-swing yorker which gave him the wicket of Quetta Gladiator's in-form opener Saud Shakeel in Lahore.

‌Chasing 188 runs put up by the Lahore Qalandars, the Quetta Gladiators were off to a flying start. Openers Jason Roy and Saud Shakeel took their side to 61/0 at the end of the powerplay. The Qalandars were desperate for a wicket as they were being thrashed by the Shakeel-Roy duo. 

However, Zaman Khan gave his side the much-needed break in the form of a toe-crushing yorker. As soon as the powerplay was done, Lahore Skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi handed the ball to Zaman who conceded seven runs in his first four balls. However, the slingy-actioned bowler produced magic in his next delivery when Shakeel looked to continue his assault. He bowled a perfect inswinging yorker that bewildered Shakeel as he failed to jam the bat down in the right time and wondered what just happened in a matter of moments. A packed Gaddafi stadium erupted as Zaman along with his Lahore contingent roared in jubilation as the 22-year-old managed to break the crucial 69 runs opening partnership.

The Twitterverse was in awe by Zaman’s yorker and took to social media to emote their feelings

