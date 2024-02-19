PSL 2024 | Twitter lauds Zaman Khan’s masterful yorker toppling Quetta’s Saud Shakeel
Nothing can be more enthralling for a fielding side and especially the bowler who produces a magnificent yorker. Lahore Qalandar’s Zaman Khan produced something similar with a brilliant in-swing yorker which gave him the wicket of Quetta Gladiator's in-form opener Saud Shakeel in Lahore.
However, Zaman Khan gave his side the much-needed break in the form of a toe-crushing yorker. As soon as the powerplay was done, Lahore Skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi handed the ball to Zaman who conceded seven runs in his first four balls. However, the slingy-actioned bowler produced magic in his next delivery when Shakeel looked to continue his assault. He bowled a perfect inswinging yorker that bewildered Shakeel as he failed to jam the bat down in the right time and wondered what just happened in a matter of moments. A packed Gaddafi stadium erupted as Zaman along with his Lahore contingent roared in jubilation as the 22-year-old managed to break the crucial 69 runs opening partnership.
The Twitterverse was in awe by Zaman’s yorker and took to social media to emote their feelings
What a too crusher!
ZAMAN'S THE MAN 🌟— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 19, 2024
A 𝒓𝒊𝒑𝒑𝒆𝒓 to smash the stumps! 🔥#HBLPSL9 | #KhulKeKhel | #LQvQG pic.twitter.com/xCd1QmQetJ
Remember the name Zaman Khan 🔥— Fourth Umpire (@UmpireFourth) February 19, 2024
A 𝒓𝒊𝒑𝒑𝒆𝒓 to smash the stumps! 🔥#LQvQG #PSL9 #PSL9Updates #PSL2024 #Lahore #MAFS #Jahandadpic.twitter.com/RPIAwI7WCx
Pin Point Yorker From Zaman Khan 🎯— Zeeshan Khan 🇵🇰 (@izeeshan011) February 19, 2024
Sent Saud Shakeel packing ✅
#QGvLQ #PSL9 #PSL2024 #BabarAzam𓃵pic.twitter.com/g0aU5LnHqT
perfect yorker By #zamankhan pic.twitter.com/CVyVAn3hmq— Arsalan Iqbal (@Arsalan88915193) February 19, 2024
Zaman Khan deadly Yorker with chota Don❤️🌹.— Malik Hammad (@Hammad_Iqbal786) February 19, 2024
Chota don 40 runs off 23 balls.#HBLPSL2024 #HBLPSL9 pic.twitter.com/bbHjn2594o
New Malinga
Zaman Khan the new Lasith Malinga in the town..!— Abdullah Neaz (@Neaz__Abdullah) February 19, 2024
A deadly Yorker..!#PSL2024 #PSL9 #QGvsLQ pic.twitter.com/jTG29IusfK
Knocked himm over by Zaman Khan 🥵♥️🔥#HBLPSL9 | #HBLPSL2024 | #PSL9pic.twitter.com/XwvGXFUUql— Rayham🇵🇰🇵🇸🏏. (@RayhamW) February 19, 2024
Zaman Khan deadly Yorker king .#HBLPSL2024#HBLPSL9 pic.twitter.com/Kvt5sIqGUX— Malik Hammad (@Hammad_Iqbal786) February 19, 2024
This is Ball of the Tournament for me By Zaman Khan 🥵❤️#PSL2024 pic.twitter.com/U2QQN0BByx— 𝗛𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗮𝗻 𝗭𝗮𝗵𝗶𝗱¹⁰ | 🇦🇪 (@Iam_hassan10) February 19, 2024
Zaman khan superbly got chota don with perfect Yorker#PSL9 #PSL2024 pic.twitter.com/6tOwMFb5sk— Jahanzaib Malik 🇵🇰🇬🇧 (@Jahanzaib285) February 19, 2024