PSL 2024 | Twitter reacts to bewildered Hasnain dropping a sitter against Lahore Qalandars

‌After losing their opener Fakhar Zaman, the Lahore Qalandars looked solid with Rassie van der Dussen and Sahibzada Farhan taking their side to 43/1 at the end of the powerplay. However, Abrar Ahmed's skillful spin with the ball gave the Gladiators their second prey in the form of van der Dussen’s dismissal. Meanwhile, Farhan looked splendid with a strike rate of 144.4 paving the way for a solid total. Despite their eagerness for another wicket, the Gladiators' aspirations were halted by a series of lapses in their fielding, leaving them unable to capitalize on the opportunity.