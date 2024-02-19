More Options

PSL 2024 | Twitter reacts to bewildered Hasnain dropping a sitter against Lahore Qalandars

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Human errors are inevitable, yet on the grand stage of play, one is expected to pour heart and effort into the field. Unfortunately, Quetta Gladiator's Mohammed Hasnain fell short of this standard, fumbling an easy catch with a forward dive in the fourth game of PSL 2024 against Lahore Qalandars.

‌After losing their opener Fakhar Zaman, the Lahore Qalandars looked solid with Rassie van der Dussen and Sahibzada Farhan taking their side to 43/1 at the end of the powerplay. However, Abrar Ahmed's skillful spin with the ball gave the Gladiators their second prey in the form of van der Dussen’s dismissal. Meanwhile, Farhan looked splendid with a strike rate of 144.4 paving the way for a solid total. Despite their eagerness for another wicket, the Gladiators' aspirations were halted by a series of lapses in their fielding, leaving them unable to capitalize on the opportunity.

On the second ball of the 11th over, a good-length delivery by Mohammad Wasim Jr induced a thick outside edge that skewed towards the third man region. Positioned strategically in that region, Hasnain swiftly moved forward in an attempt to secure the catch. Regrettably, a misjudgment of the trajectory led to a dive forward. Despite successfully grasping the ball in his palm momentarily, his elbow made contact with the ground and the ball popped out after defying his initial grip, allowing the batsmen to seize an extra two runs.

The Twitterverse took to social media and poured out their emotion about Mohammed Hasnain’s catch

