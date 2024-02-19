‌SL vs AFG | Twitter reacts to Matthews all-round prowess as Sri Lanka seal series with massive triumph

Following a close-fought loss in the first T20I, captain Ibrahim Zadran sent the home side to bat first after winning the coin flip. Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis offered a brisk start against the Afghan new ball duo of Fazalhaq Farooqi and Azmatullah Omarzai, scoring 45 runs opening stand before they fled back to the hut in a space of three deliveries. Having scored 55 runs inside the powerplay, Dhananjaya de Silva and Sadeera Samarawickrama added 41 runs together before the former was outwitted by Mohammad Nabi midway through the innings. It was followed by Wanindu Hasaranga’s 9-ball 22 cameo before Nabi and Omarzai peg back to reduce the Lankans to 122/5 in 15 overs. However, the experience of Angelo Mathews (42*) came in handy for them as he consolidated a 66-run sixth wicket stand with Samarawickrama (51) to steer them to 187/6 in 20 overs.