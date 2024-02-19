More Options

‌IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts to stump mic gold as Sarfaraz counsels Yashasvi after ‘Ben Stokes’ jibe

Sports have the power of unity and it is often witnessed in the cricket field. Another piece of evidence was found on the fourth day of the third Test between India and England when Sarfaraz Khan was seen composing a furious Yashasvi Jaiswal batting at 199* following a run-out mixup.

India was monumental in attaining a 2-1 lead in the ongoing five-match Test series against England on Sunday with Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring a double ton in the match’s third innings. The 22-year-old was partnered by his state mate Sarfaraz Khan for a monumental 172-run fifth wicket stand despite a heated mix-up over a double run. Eventually, Sarfaraz was seen calming down his partner at the stroke of his double ton when Yashasvi was getting furious.

Following the end of the 96th over, the stump mic caught the two batters’s conversation where Yashasvi was heard yelling the ‘Ben Stokes’ expletive and stating that he had worked very hard to come here. ("b******d itna mehnat kiya hu"). In reply, Sarfaraz was heard trying to counsel the youngster by stating not to hurry for a run and that the double ton was coming ("aage bhagna matt, hojayga Yashu"). Getting to hear the heartwarming conversation between the two following a heated mix-up, the Twitterverse could not shy away from reacting.

