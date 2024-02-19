IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts to stump mic gold as Sarfaraz counsels Yashasvi after ‘Ben Stokes’ jibe
Sports have the power of unity and it is often witnessed in the cricket field. Another piece of evidence was found on the fourth day of the third Test between India and England when Sarfaraz Khan was seen composing a furious Yashasvi Jaiswal batting at 199* following a run-out mixup.
India was monumental in attaining a 2-1 lead in the ongoing five-match Test series against England on Sunday with Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring a double ton in the match’s third innings. The 22-year-old was partnered by his state mate Sarfaraz Khan for a monumental 172-run fifth wicket stand despite a heated mix-up over a double run. Eventually, Sarfaraz was seen calming down his partner at the stroke of his double ton when Yashasvi was getting furious.
Following the end of the 96th over, the stump mic caught the two batters’s conversation where Yashasvi was heard yelling the ‘Ben Stokes’ expletive and stating that he had worked very hard to come here. ("b******d itna mehnat kiya hu"). In reply, Sarfaraz was heard trying to counsel the youngster by stating not to hurry for a run and that the double ton was coming ("aage bhagna matt, hojayga Yashu"). Getting to hear the heartwarming conversation between the two following a heated mix-up, the Twitterverse could not shy away from reacting.
Conversations between Sarfaraz and Jaiswal 😂.#INDvENG #INDvsENGTest #SarfarazKhan #Jaiswal pic.twitter.com/7DYHn8Rsi7— Prashant🏏 (@Invincible_2494) February 19, 2024
Very rare photograph in team sport. Finding success in your partners achievement. As #YashasviJaiswal and #Sarfaraz run a single. Wonder who is celebrating who's success.— shishir hattangadi (@shishhattangadi) February 18, 2024
Never mind that, Some call it camaraderie ! #teamsport #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/9XUQhpgKzS
The fearlessness of Jaiswal and Sarfaraz has been so endearing— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 18, 2024
Take a bow, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan!— Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) February 18, 2024
Two future superstars stepping up 👏🏻
Sarfaraz celebrating Jaiswal’s double hundred (as if it is his own) is one of the most wholesome pictures you will see on the internet today.— Cricketologist (@AMP86793444) February 18, 2024
What a guy! #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/A5W2aik2Q1
Pant, Sarfaraz and Jaiswal might end the Test careers of a lot of spinners— Karthik Raj (@kartcric) February 18, 2024
how Sarfaraz keeps him grounded, though. Amazing !! ❤️#Ranchi #Virat #Kohli #DishaPatani #Paytm_Karo #Paytm #YodhaTeaser #BestCMBestBudget #UPGBC2024 #TestCricket #bazzball #BabarAzam #INDvsENG #WTC25 #PSL2024 #PSL9 #Jaiswal #Jadeja #RajatPatidar pic.twitter.com/oqZv8XRFtV— Yashasvi Jaiswal Army🏟️ (@Jaiswal_Army) February 19, 2024
This is a perfect image of the spirit of team sport and camaraderie. Sarfaraz Khan celebrating while taking the run which got double century for Yashasvi Jaiswal. #INDvsENG #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/PyPBOvq23A— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) February 19, 2024
The moment of Yashasvi Jaiswal outstanding 𝘿𝙤𝙪𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝘾𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙪𝙧y! 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ ...!!! 🫡👏👏— Sarfaraz Khan (@sarfarazkhan) February 18, 2024
It was great to watch from other end ❤️ 🇮🇳 🙌#YashasviJaiswal #INDvsENG #INDvENGTest #SarfarazKhan pic.twitter.com/Ymxviw39lO
*This is the moment of Yashasvi Jaiswal 💯— Sarfaraz Khan (@sarfarazkhan) February 17, 2024
Its a champion inning 🏆, I proud to be part of this team ❤️ 🇮🇳 ❤️#INDvsENG #Yashasvi #YashasviJaiswal pic.twitter.com/F2GwGBG3xK