Vidharbha all-rounder Faiz Fazal announces retirement from professional cricket

He further added, “Representing both the Indian Cricket Team and Vidarbha has been the greatest honour of my life, and donning those cricket jerseys has always filled me with immense pride. Farewell to my beloved Number 24 jersey - you'll be deeply missed’’

The 38-year-old opener featured in 137 first-class, 113 List-A games, and 66 T20 appearances. He captained Vidarbha in 53 first-class games, 36 List-A matches, and 27 T20 matches.

Fazal marked his international debut in an ODI against Zimbabwe, contributing to India's commanding 10-wicket victory. However, this appearance stands as his only outing in the national colours.