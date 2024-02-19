More Options

Vidharbha all-rounder Faiz Fazal announces retirement from professional cricket

Vidharbha all-rounder Faiz Fazal announces retirement from professional cricket

14

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Vidharba star Faiz Fazal is all set to bid goodbye to professional cricket after an illustrious career across the three formats. The ongoing Ranji Trophy match between Vidarbha and Haryana at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur will be the former Vidarbha captain's last game at the domestic level.

‌Faiz Fazal, who played a lone one-day international game for India announced his retirement from professional cricket after Vidarbha's Ranji Trophy match against Haryana. He concludes his career as the top run-scorer for Vidarbha in both first-class and List-A cricket. Remarkably, he stands alone with more than 100 appearances in red-ball games for the State team.
"Tomorrow marks the end of an era as I step onto the Nagpur ground for the last time, where my journey in first-class cricket began 21 incredible years ago’’. Taking to social media, Fazal wrote a heartful message announcing his retirement. "It's been an unforgettable ride, filled with cherished memories that I'll hold dear forever’’, Fazal added. 

He further added, “Representing both the Indian Cricket Team and Vidarbha has been the greatest honour of my life, and donning those cricket jerseys has always filled me with immense pride. Farewell to my beloved Number 24 jersey - you'll be deeply missed’’

The 38-year-old opener featured in 137 first-class, 113 List-A games, and 66 T20 appearances. He captained Vidarbha in 53 first-class games, 36 List-A matches, and 27 T20 matches.

Fazal marked his international debut in an ODI against Zimbabwe, contributing to India's commanding 10-wicket victory. However, this appearance stands as his only outing in the national colours.

 

 

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all