BPL 2024 | Twitter in awe as Tanzid Hasan ton decimates Chattogram Challengers to seal playoff spot for Khulna Tigers
Tanzid Hasan romped his way to a maiden T20 ton in breathtaking fashion against Khulna Tigers|
BCB
In essentially a direct encounter for a playoff spot between Chattogram Challengers and Khulna Tigers, young Tanzid Hasan stole all headlines with a breathtaking century to help set the latter a steep target of 193. Khulna were never in the game thereon and eventually succumbed to 65-run defeat.
After opting to bat first at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram Challengers got off to an atrocious start with just four runs on the board after two overs while also losing opener Muhammad Waseem in the process. However, it was all about Tanzid Hasan and his brilliant array of elegant strokes thereon enroute to a first career T20 ton. The 23-year-old began his onslaught with two boundaries off Wayne Parnell in the third over and added 15 more to his tally in the ensuing Nasum Ahmed six-ball set. Before long, the powerplay score already read an impressive 49/1 with Hasan having raced to 35 and eventually brought up his fifty exactly at the halfway stage off 32 balls. It simply rained boundaries thereon as Chattogram more than doubled their tally to score 116 runs in the second half of their innings, including four boundaries and five maximums from the stylish opener. Tanzid got to his ton from 58 balls in the 17th over and by the time he holed out in the penultimate over, the damage had already been done. He had found able company in Tom Bruce's unbeaten 23-ball 36 while Romario Shepherd and skipper Shuvagata Hom provided a final flurry by combining for three boundaries in the final over to take the score to 192/4.
Khulna Tigers in response never achieved the acceleration required to overhaul the daunting target, despite managing a decent 47/1 in the powerplay. A 54-run stand for the second wicket between Anamul Haque and Shai Hope seemed to be the only time the team was in with a shot at victory but once the former departed in the ninth over, chaos followed. Three more wickets followed in the next 20 deliveries, leaving Khulna down and out at 92/5 with just 51 balls to get the remaining 100 runs. Hom struck again in the 14th over with his third scalp to put the game beyond the visitors' reach while Bilal Khan kept things tight thereon to finish with exemplary figures of 13/2 from his four overs. Salauddin Sakil hammered the final nail in the coffin on the penultimate ball of the match to seal a resounding triumph and a top-four finish in the round-robin stage for Chattogram while leaving Khulna in a must-win situation against Sylhet Strikers in their final encounter.
Good win!
Chattogram Challengers Won By 65 Runs👏#BPL2024 pic.twitter.com/HMhTTGKZSn— Cricholics (@WeCrickholics) February 20, 2024
Brilliant victory!
খুলনার বিপক্ষে দুর্দান্ত শতক 💯 হাঁকালেন তানজিদ হাসান তামিম— Arif Hasan Misbah (@ArifHasanM78846) February 20, 2024
খুলনা টাইগার্স 🆚 চট্টগ্রাম চ্যালেঞ্জার্স | বিপিএল ২০২৪ #allsports93 #ChattogramChallengers #KhulnaTigers #BPL24 #tanzidhasantamim pic.twitter.com/gjUVM2xuTX
They lost it all!
Khulna tigers reach 100 in 14 overs .#BPL2024 #BPL24 #bpl pic.twitter.com/cSwBlbAtZw— sintu moni (@sintumoni9) February 20, 2024
Wow! What a day at office to him!
Youngest to Score 100 in BPL:— Sahil Pednekar 🇮🇳 (@statsbysahil) February 20, 2024
Ahmed Shehzad - 113* (20y 97d), Mirpur 2012
Najmul Hossain Shanto - 115* (21y 139d), Mirpur 2020
Towhid Hridoy - 108* (23y 67d), Mirpur 2024
TANZID HASAN - 116 (23y 81d), Chattogram 2024
Evin Lewis - 101* (23y 339d), Chattogram 2015#BPL #Cricket
Take a bow CHAMP!
Tanzid Hasan Tamim, YOU ROCKED MY WORLD!— Rafin🇧🇩🤍🇵🇸 (@Lampardsonn) February 20, 2024
Records!
Tanzid Hasan Tamim became the third player and the second Bangladeshi batsman to score a century in this year's BPL. He scored this century against Khulna today. In the end, he played an innings of 116 runs off 65 balls. Highest run scorer in BPL so far.#BPL2024 #bpl#Bcb pic.twitter.com/BPn6VavE1Z— Md Ifran Ali Bijoy 🇧🇩 (@IfranAliBijoy20) February 20, 2024
Appreciate him!
A knock of very high standard— Ashish kumar (@ashuisbad) February 20, 2024
Tanzid Hasan Tamim 👏#BPL #BPL2024
Tanzid you beauty!
Tanzid Hasan Tamim scored his first century in T20 career.— Kownok Ahmed Uthso (@KAhmedUthso) February 20, 2024
He scored a century against Khulna Tigers in just 58 balls.
This is the 3rd century in this year's BPL and 31st century in BPL history.#BPL2024 pic.twitter.com/EW4zNrlZwp
True inspiration!
TANZID HASAN what a youngster for Bangladesh Cricket.. Brilliant maiden T20 hundred against Khulna Tigers.. Class knock 🔥 #CGCvKT #BPL #BPL24— RAHUL MONDAL (@iyourRAHUL) February 20, 2024
He has to continue doing this!
Take a bow, Tanzid Hasan Tamim. From not getting a BPL team to scoring a hundred in a must-win game, you have won a million hearts! #BPL2024 pic.twitter.com/2NVrc8Afuo— Syed Sami (@_CricketMonk) February 20, 2024