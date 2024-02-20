More Options

BPL 2024 | Twitter in awe as Tanzid Hasan ton decimates Chattogram Challengers to seal playoff spot for Khulna Tigers

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Tanzid Hasan romped his way to a maiden T20 ton in breathtaking fashion against Khulna Tigers

In essentially a direct encounter for a playoff spot between Chattogram Challengers and Khulna Tigers, young Tanzid Hasan stole all headlines with a breathtaking century to help set the latter a steep target of 193. Khulna were never in the game thereon and eventually succumbed to 65-run defeat.

Brief score: CC 192/4 [Tanzid 116(65), Bruce 36(23); Parnell 1/27] defeat KT 127 (19.5) [Haque 32(24), Hope 31(21); Hom 3/25] by 65 runs

After opting to bat first at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram Challengers got off to an atrocious start with just four runs on the board after two overs while also losing opener Muhammad Waseem in the process. However, it was all about Tanzid Hasan and his brilliant array of elegant strokes thereon enroute to a first career T20 ton. The 23-year-old began his onslaught with two boundaries off Wayne Parnell in the third over and added 15 more to his tally in the ensuing Nasum Ahmed six-ball set. Before long, the powerplay score already read an impressive 49/1 with Hasan having raced to 35 and eventually brought up his fifty exactly at the halfway stage off 32 balls. It simply rained boundaries thereon as Chattogram more than doubled their tally to score 116 runs in the second half of their innings, including four boundaries and five maximums from the stylish opener. Tanzid got to his ton from 58 balls in the 17th over and by the time he holed out in the penultimate over, the damage had already been done. He had found able company in Tom Bruce's unbeaten 23-ball 36 while Romario Shepherd and skipper Shuvagata Hom provided a final flurry by combining for three boundaries in the final over to take the score to 192/4.

Khulna Tigers in response never achieved the acceleration required to overhaul the daunting target, despite managing a decent 47/1 in the powerplay. A 54-run stand for the second wicket between Anamul Haque and Shai Hope seemed to be the only time the team was in with a shot at victory but once the former departed in the ninth over, chaos followed. Three more wickets followed in the next 20 deliveries, leaving Khulna down and out at 92/5 with just 51 balls to get the remaining 100 runs. Hom struck again in the 14th over with his third scalp to put the game beyond the visitors' reach while Bilal Khan kept things tight thereon to finish with exemplary figures of 13/2 from his four overs. Salauddin Sakil hammered the final nail in the coffin on the penultimate ball of the match to seal a resounding triumph and a top-four finish in the round-robin stage for Chattogram while leaving Khulna in a must-win situation against Sylhet Strikers in their final encounter.

