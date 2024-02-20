BPL 2024 | Twitter in awe as Tanzid Hasan ton decimates Chattogram Challengers to seal playoff spot for Khulna Tigers

After opting to bat first at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram Challengers got off to an atrocious start with just four runs on the board after two overs while also losing opener Muhammad Waseem in the process. However, it was all about Tanzid Hasan and his brilliant array of elegant strokes thereon enroute to a first career T20 ton. The 23-year-old began his onslaught with two boundaries off Wayne Parnell in the third over and added 15 more to his tally in the ensuing Nasum Ahmed six-ball set. Before long, the powerplay score already read an impressive 49/1 with Hasan having raced to 35 and eventually brought up his fifty exactly at the halfway stage off 32 balls. It simply rained boundaries thereon as Chattogram more than doubled their tally to score 116 runs in the second half of their innings, including four boundaries and five maximums from the stylish opener. Tanzid got to his ton from 58 balls in the 17th over and by the time he holed out in the penultimate over, the damage had already been done. He had found able company in Tom Bruce's unbeaten 23-ball 36 while Romario Shepherd and skipper Shuvagata Hom provided a final flurry by combining for three boundaries in the final over to take the score to 192/4.