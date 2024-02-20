More Options

BPL 2024| Twitter reacts as Shohidul Islam recreates iconic Dhoni self-nutmeg to runout Evin Lewis

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Shohidul Islam's immaculate presence of mind earned his team a crucial wicket to practically seal the encounter

Presence of mind can take one a long way in cricket and no one epitomized it better than MS Dhoni with his exploits still as legendary and awe-inducing. Shohidul Islam unwittingly tribute to the Indian on Tuesday by brilliantly imitating the between-the-leg throw to trump Evin Lewis.

Khulna Tigers took a crucial mid-table tie against Chattogram Challengers by the scruff of its neck on Tuesday on the back of a sensational Tanzid Hasan ton to end their league campaign on a high and with a playoff spot practically locked in. Despite putting up a handsome total of 192/4, Tigers' bowlers still needed to hold up their end of the bargain and they ended up not just delivering with their conventional bowling skills but excelling in the field as well, including a Shohdiul Islam moment that is bound to make the tournament's highlight reel.

The right-arm quick was bowling to the newly arrived Evin Lewis in the ninth over when the Caribbean batter glanced a ball off his hip between short fine leg and deep square leg. However, while he was sprinting across the deck looking for ad double, Shai Hope at the other end was content with a single, something that Lewis only realized after he was more than halfway don the track in pursuit of the second run. Shahadat Hossain was quick to collect the ball and sling it towards the bowler's end and even though Lewis was a long way from the crease, the throw was directed at the bowler who was still in his backed up position a couple of foot away from the stumps. Unwilling to let the opportunity slip, Islam collected the Kookaburra off the half volley with bot his hands before immediately flicking it between his legs at the stumps.

The no-look through hit its target with aplomb and Lewis was comprehensively run-out, much to the jubilation of the Tigers and Twitterati who instantly compared it with MS Dhoni's similar trick in an IPL game for the Rising Pune Supergiants in 2017.

