BPL 2024 | Twitter reacts as Shohidul Islam recreates iconic Dhoni self-nutmeg to runout Evin Lewis
Shohidul Islam's immaculate presence of mind earned his team a crucial wicket to practically seal the encounter|
Presence of mind can take one a long way in cricket and no one epitomized it better than MS Dhoni with his exploits still as legendary and awe-inducing. Shohidul Islam unwittingly tribute to the Indian on Tuesday by brilliantly imitating the between-the-leg throw to trump Evin Lewis.
The right-arm quick was bowling to the newly arrived Evin Lewis in the ninth over when the Caribbean batter glanced a ball off his hip between short fine leg and deep square leg. However, while he was sprinting across the deck looking for ad double, Shai Hope at the other end was content with a single, something that Lewis only realized after he was more than halfway don the track in pursuit of the second run. Shahadat Hossain was quick to collect the ball and sling it towards the bowler's end and even though Lewis was a long way from the crease, the throw was directed at the bowler who was still in his backed up position a couple of foot away from the stumps. Unwilling to let the opportunity slip, Islam collected the Kookaburra off the half volley with bot his hands before immediately flicking it between his legs at the stumps.
The no-look through hit its target with aplomb and Lewis was comprehensively run-out, much to the jubilation of the Tigers and Twitterati who instantly compared it with MS Dhoni's similar trick in an IPL game for the Rising Pune Supergiants in 2017.
February 20, 2024
Just wow!
February 20, 2024
Brilliantly done!
That runout from Shohidul just wowwww!!— Jas Pope (@jas_pope93438) February 20, 2024
That was unexpected but intentional!
Shohidul Islam you beauty— Jas Pope (@jas_pope93438) February 20, 2024
So good!
What a way to do it!— Jas Pope (@jas_pope93438) February 20, 2024
Good still!
Khulna tigers reach 100 in 14 overs .#BPL2024 #BPL24 #bpl pic.twitter.com/cSwBlbAtZw— sintu moni (@sintumoni9) February 20, 2024
Got him!
Arif Hossain out#BPL2024 #BPL24 #bpl pic.twitter.com/d7Q9VVgoz6— sintu moni (@sintumoni9) February 20, 2024
Bad day at office!
Hasan Joy out . 7 of 9 ball #BPL2024 #bpl #BPL24 pic.twitter.com/EmLxW4tQJx— sintu moni (@sintumoni9) February 20, 2024
Still going on!
CGC vs KT 39th Match, BPL 2024. 6.1: Nihaduzzaman To Anamul Haque 6 Runs, KT 53/1 #BPL2024 #스물여섯_정우도_변함없이_애쩡해 #HBLPSL2024 #LUTMUN #MUFC #PSL9— M Subhan Ali (@Parh_loo_Yaar) February 20, 2024