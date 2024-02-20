BPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Dre Russ carnage trumping Neesham heroics as Comilla outplay high-flying Rangpur

The Victorians in response got off to a flier, milking 14 runs from Abu Hider's opening rendezvous with the ball on the back of two boundaries by Litton Das and three wides. Sunil Narine reciprocated with three fours of his own in the ensuing over and the duo had raced to 36/0 in just four overs when Shakib took the Kookaburra in hand for a second over. Three wickets in two deliveries ensued followed by a one-run Imran Tahir over to restrict Comilla to 39/2 in the powerplay. Regardless, Litton kept plugging on thus allowing Mahidul Islam Ankon to get his eye in before the latter also upped the ante in an indomitable 65-run stand. It was Shakib who played spoilsport once again by having Litton hole out in the 14th over before Mahidul followed suit five balls later after a 29-ball 39 to leave the match in the balance with 48 to get off 33 deliveries. However, the stage was set for some Andre Russell heroics, and the Caribbean phenom obliged with a brutal takedown of Hasan Mahmud in the 18th over. He sent the ball to the ropes thrice and over the fence twice in the over before getting the winning runs with another maximum to practically seal a top-two finish in the league stage for the Victorians.