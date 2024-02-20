More Options

PSL 2024 | Twitter abuzz as Reeza Hendricks powers Multan Sultans to triumph against Islamabad United

PSL 2024 | Twitter abuzz as Reeza Hendricks powers Multan Sultans to triumph against Islamabad United

25

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

In a thrilling encounter, the Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by five wickets at Multan. Chasing the modest target of 145 runs, the Sultans displayed clinical batting prowess, with Reeza Hendricks scoring his second half-century of the season, steering his team to a well-deserved triumph.

‌Multan Sultan's decision to bowl first paid off handsomely as they swiftly dismantled Islamabad United's openers, Alex Hales and Colin Munro. Multan’s David Willey and Mohammad Ali set the tone with two early wickets, leaving United reeling at 32/2 by the end of the powerplay. Jordan Cox and Agha Salman then stabilized the innings with a commendable 50-run partnership, guiding United to 67/2 after 10 overs. However, the turning point came when Multan's Usama Mir dismissed Cox with an LBW, causing momentary chaos as Cox walked off without waiting for the DRS replay. Despite Salman's resilient 52 off 43 balls, the United floundered at 105/5 in 14.4 overs as wickets continued to fall. The middle and lower order collapse intensified as Multan's Abbas Afridi and Mohammad Ali wreaked havoc, both claiming three wickets each. In the end, Multan Sultans showcased brilliant death bowling, limiting Islamabad United to a modest 144 runs in 20 overs.

Chasing 145 runs, Multan Sultans encountered an initial setback when Islamabad's pace master, Naseem Shah, showcased his prowess by dismissing Dawid Malan with an exquisite late-swinging delivery. Following the early dismissal, Multan Sultans found stability in the capable hands of their captain, Mohammad Rizwan, and the composed Reeza Hendricks guiding their side to 44/1 by the end of the powerplay. The Rizwan-Hendricks partnership notched up a substantial 71-run stand, propelling their team to a commanding 77/1 by the 10th over. Nevertheless, in the 11th over, Shadab Khan made a decisive entry, dismissing Rizwan with the very first delivery and sending him back to the pavilion. Yasir Khan made a brief contribution but couldn't extend his innings, departing after scoring eight off 11. Nevertheless, Hendricks and Iftikhar Ahmed combined forces, guiding their team to a total of 100/3 by the 15th over. Nevertheless, Hendricks exhibited a remarkable shift in momentum during the slog overs, crafting a splendid half-century off 43 balls. With 21 runs required off the final three overs, the Sultans displayed unwavering determination, poised to clinch victory. Ultimately, the Multan Sultans secured their second victory of the season with a five wickets triumph, earning crucial two points in the process.

Sultans won

The Arrival

Can't believe

Crowd energy

The best

What a beauty!

Ifti mania

Till now

Skipper vs skipper

Youngsters playing well

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all