PSL 2024 | Twitter abuzz as Reeza Hendricks powers Multan Sultans to triumph against Islamabad United

Chasing 145 runs, Multan Sultans encountered an initial setback when Islamabad's pace master, Naseem Shah, showcased his prowess by dismissing Dawid Malan with an exquisite late-swinging delivery. Following the early dismissal, Multan Sultans found stability in the capable hands of their captain, Mohammad Rizwan, and the composed Reeza Hendricks guiding their side to 44/1 by the end of the powerplay. The Rizwan-Hendricks partnership notched up a substantial 71-run stand, propelling their team to a commanding 77/1 by the 10th over. Nevertheless, in the 11th over, Shadab Khan made a decisive entry, dismissing Rizwan with the very first delivery and sending him back to the pavilion. Yasir Khan made a brief contribution but couldn't extend his innings, departing after scoring eight off 11. Nevertheless, Hendricks and Iftikhar Ahmed combined forces, guiding their team to a total of 100/3 by the 15th over. Nevertheless, Hendricks exhibited a remarkable shift in momentum during the slog overs, crafting a splendid half-century off 43 balls. With 21 runs required off the final three overs, the Sultans displayed unwavering determination, poised to clinch victory. Ultimately, the Multan Sultans secured their second victory of the season with a five wickets triumph, earning crucial two points in the process.