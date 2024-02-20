PSL 2024 | Twitter abuzz as Reeza Hendricks powers Multan Sultans to triumph against Islamabad United
In a thrilling encounter, the Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by five wickets at Multan. Chasing the modest target of 145 runs, the Sultans displayed clinical batting prowess, with Reeza Hendricks scoring his second half-century of the season, steering his team to a well-deserved triumph.
Chasing 145 runs, Multan Sultans encountered an initial setback when Islamabad's pace master, Naseem Shah, showcased his prowess by dismissing Dawid Malan with an exquisite late-swinging delivery. Following the early dismissal, Multan Sultans found stability in the capable hands of their captain, Mohammad Rizwan, and the composed Reeza Hendricks guiding their side to 44/1 by the end of the powerplay. The Rizwan-Hendricks partnership notched up a substantial 71-run stand, propelling their team to a commanding 77/1 by the 10th over. Nevertheless, in the 11th over, Shadab Khan made a decisive entry, dismissing Rizwan with the very first delivery and sending him back to the pavilion. Yasir Khan made a brief contribution but couldn't extend his innings, departing after scoring eight off 11. Nevertheless, Hendricks and Iftikhar Ahmed combined forces, guiding their team to a total of 100/3 by the 15th over. Nevertheless, Hendricks exhibited a remarkable shift in momentum during the slog overs, crafting a splendid half-century off 43 balls. With 21 runs required off the final three overs, the Sultans displayed unwavering determination, poised to clinch victory. Ultimately, the Multan Sultans secured their second victory of the season with a five wickets triumph, earning crucial two points in the process.
Sultans won
Bad captaincy have caused this match to Islamabad United. Congrats Multan Sultans for another win at the early stage of the tournament 👍#KhulKeKhel #PSL2024 #MSvsIU— Shahzaib Ali 🇵🇰 (@DSBcricket) February 20, 2024
The Arrival
Jordan Cox has arrived in PSL 💥💥💥pic.twitter.com/JMqO09FMEM https://t.co/rBV1S35a50— Sʜᴀʀɪϙ (@ShariqHussain_) February 20, 2024
Can't believe
Can't believe I'm not watching all matches of psl this year. Well...— Anna_here | PZ💛 (@Mmm_weirdooo) February 20, 2024
Crowd energy
The whole crowd was roaring with the voices of tera yar Mera yar قیدی نمبر 804۔— Mian Ahsan (@MianAhsan333) February 20, 2024
Now I understand Why PTV has stopped broadcasting PSL 9.#BoycottPSL #SanaJaved #ViratKohli𓃵 #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/O0QUGWVIcI
The best
PSL is the best— Pakiza Arshad (@pakiza_lhr) February 20, 2024
What a beauty!
Beauty of PSL..!#MSvIU #HBLPSL9 #KhulKeKhel pic.twitter.com/XOS0brrRVQ— M. Bareera (@bareer_m) February 20, 2024
Ifti mania
Iftekhar Ahmed PSL Career Strike rate is 120 after 60 matches and he is called "Ifti Mania" here in Pakistan pic.twitter.com/X5je0So99f— ٰImran Siddique (@imransiddique89) February 20, 2024
Till now
15 catches dropped already in PSL till now ,— Yasir Hameed (@Yasir_HameedQ) February 20, 2024
Skipper vs skipper
Skipper gets Skipper!— M Saleem (@MSaleem75201602) February 20, 2024
Shadab Khan strikes in his first over and picks up the big wicket of Rizwan who departs after scoring 43 runs
Follow live: https://t.co/cqIuWcWRUx#PSL #PSL9Updates pic.twitter.com/m5hEhuHRCx
Youngsters playing well
#PSL2024— Shamoeel Vlogs_official 🇵🇰 | محمد شموئیل (@VlogsShamoeel) February 20, 2024
In this PSL, the common thing is Youngsters are playing much good cricket than the many actual INT'L players.