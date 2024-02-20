PSL 2024 | Twitter erupts as Mohammad Rizwan mirrors Maldini's slide to rescue boundary
It's not unusual for a football enthusiast to appreciate the finesse of a well-executed sliding tackle but for a cricket watcher, witnessing a slide is a rare occurrence. Mohammad Rizwan emulated Paolo Maldini with a sliding maneuver, darting from his wicket-keeping role to expertly thwart a four.
Olly Stone delivered a full-length ball that Jordan aggressively swatted across the line, generating a thick edge. The ball headed towards the third man where Usama Mir was stationed, but he inadvertently overran it. Seizing the opportunity, Multan Sultans' captain, Mohammad Rizwan, swiftly sprinted from his wicket-keeping post, executing a skillful slide just before the boundary line to prevent the ball from crossing over. Capitalizing on Rizwan's effort, Mir astutely used his footwork to redirect the ball away from the boundary, thereby saving two crucial runs for the team.
Twitterverse lauded this brilliant teamwork and took to social media to pour out their emotion.
February 20, 2024
Muhammad rizwan & Usama Mir Playing Football In cricket Match. 😂😂#Perletti #PSL2024 pic.twitter.com/8xsuxjTS3G— M Subhan Ali (@Parh_loo_Yaar) February 20, 2024
Him under captaincy of Muhammad Rizwan is beast.#UsamaMir #PSL2024 pic.twitter.com/Qt5XCNItzt— Sundas Malik (@Sundusmalik76) February 20, 2024
Not just a day the trophy belongs to rizwan this year …— Ryan Ayaz 🏴💛Pz (@BrokenStar33) February 20, 2024
We cheered for them, owning them as our own team. But when the time came to reciprocate, they stabbed us in the back by making KFC their sponsor, despite the hate directed towards the PSL. As we were boycotting the PSL, we will boycott #MultanSultans as well.#BoycottPSL #Rizwan pic.twitter.com/Hi7JYi3a88— Muhammad Ali 🇵🇸 (@am_16_ali) February 20, 2024
In a match between your hometown Islamabad against your fav #Rizwan; it is impossible to pick a side. It will be heart break for me whoever loses the match.— Ayesha Saeed (@Ayesha2Saeed) February 20, 2024
Muhammad Rizwan's dedication and commitment to his work is unbelievable.— King Babar Azam Army (@babarazamking_) February 20, 2024
Unbelievable athlete🙌#HBLPSL2024 #IUvMS pic.twitter.com/KuAwaE4kjp
After being wholesome with khushi, playing football, doing drama, Rizwan is up with his “Catch it” game😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭— Rumaysa (@cricketrantss) February 20, 2024
Rizwan Suarez https://t.co/pVZHdOw5yw— انجنئیر پروفیسر میر | 🇵🇸 (@MIR_VIEWS) February 20, 2024
Great moment, player has dropped two crucial catches, he runs up to him, gives him a five and hugs him. A true champion, Muhammad Rizwan!💜#HBLPSL9 #PSL2024 pic.twitter.com/x54PFEZPHP— Taha (@taha_tj30) February 20, 2024