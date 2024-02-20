PSL 2024 | Twitter erupts as Mohammad Rizwan mirrors Maldini's slide to rescue boundary

Olly Stone delivered a full-length ball that Jordan aggressively swatted across the line, generating a thick edge. The ball headed towards the third man where Usama Mir was stationed, but he inadvertently overran it. Seizing the opportunity, Multan Sultans' captain, Mohammad Rizwan, swiftly sprinted from his wicket-keeping post, executing a skillful slide just before the boundary line to prevent the ball from crossing over. Capitalizing on Rizwan's effort, Mir astutely used his footwork to redirect the ball away from the boundary, thereby saving two crucial runs for the team.