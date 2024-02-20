More Options

PSL 2024 | Twitter erupts as Mohammad Rizwan mirrors Maldini's slide to rescue boundary

PSL 2024 | Twitter erupts as Mohammad Rizwan mirrors Maldini's slide to rescue boundary

8

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

It's not unusual for a football enthusiast to appreciate the finesse of a well-executed sliding tackle but for a cricket watcher, witnessing a slide is a rare occurrence. Mohammad Rizwan emulated Paolo Maldini with a sliding maneuver, darting from his wicket-keeping role to expertly thwart a four.

‌Multan Sultans got off to a flying start after winning the toss and choosing to bowl first. Islamabad United Openers Alex Hales and Colin Munro departed just before the powerplay as they struggled at 32/2. Despite the Sultans' lackluster performance in the field, particularly marked by Khushdil Shah's missed opportunities that bolstered United's stable second-wicket partnership, Mohammad Rizwan stood out with remarkable agility and impeccable footwork in the 11th over.

Olly Stone delivered a full-length ball that Jordan aggressively swatted across the line, generating a thick edge. The ball headed towards the third man where Usama Mir was stationed, but he inadvertently overran it. Seizing the opportunity, Multan Sultans' captain, Mohammad Rizwan, swiftly sprinted from his wicket-keeping post, executing a skillful slide just before the boundary line to prevent the ball from crossing over. Capitalizing on Rizwan's effort, Mir astutely used his footwork to redirect the ball away from the boundary, thereby saving two crucial runs for the team.

Twitterverse lauded this brilliant teamwork and took to social media to pour out their emotion.

Is this football or cricket?

Game inside the game

A beast

Belongs to him

About the boycott

It is impossible to pick

Unbelievable

Too much drama

Suarez!

Champion

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all