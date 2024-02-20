PSL 2024 | Twitter lashes out as Jordan Cox walks back to pavilion despite arrogantly opting for DRS
Maintaining composure under pressure is an essential tenet of informed decision-making. Islamabad United’s Jordan Cox's abrupt departure from the field despite opting for a DRS call resulted in the regrettable loss of a precious review and led to some harsh lashback on social media.
In the third delivery of the 12th over, Cox attempted a reverse sweep, only to narrowly evade connecting with the ball. The Sultans fervently appealed, and umpire Chris Gaffaney upheld their plea, signaling Cox's dismissal. The ball-tracking technology corroborated the decision, pinpointing the impact on the off stump.
Despite the conclusive evidence and Cox's initial acknowledgment of the dismissal, he decided to take a DRS review before making his way back to the pavilion. Remarkably, as the replay unfolded, it became evident that Cox was well aware of his fate, as he continued his exit and only stopped for a brief moment near the boundary rope for a cursory glance at the screen to confirm his exit from the crease.
The Twitter community was openly pondering a single question: 'What prompted Cox to opt for the DRS when he was already sure of his dismissal?'
